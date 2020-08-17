Premier Ford Addresses 2020 AMO Conference; Opposition leaders and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Appear Tuesday

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Premier Ford delivered an appreciative message to as many as 1,500 municipal delegates attending the 2020 AMO Conference today. The three-day Conference is being delivered online for the first time, due to COVID-19.

"Over the past six months, municipal governments have made dramatic changes to keep communities safe, and to promote economic recovery," said AMO President Jamie McGarvey. "AMO has helped them through its advocacy work, and it has taken its important annual conference online. Through this virtual meeting format, governments large and small are coming together and working together to serve people better."

Premier Ford announced that the envelope and structure of the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) would remain unchanged for 2021 – guaranteeing $500 million of critically important funding for municipalities, particularly in rural and northern communities. Earlier this week his government released the first phase of its commitment to deliver $4 billion in federal and provincial assistance to municipal governments, hard hit by COVID-19 and related costs.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark will address the conference on Tuesday. Other speakers include NDP Leader Andrea Horwath (Leader of the Official Opposition), new Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and Minister of Infrastructure, Laurie Scott. AMO's first ever Women's Leadership Forum is also scheduled for Tuesday.

2020 is an election year for AMO's Board. Results will also be announced on Tuesday and Conference delegates will hear from a newly-elected AMO President on Wednesday.

The conference program features more than 40 speakers, sessions and workshops, covering topics such as COVID-19, municipal services and economic recovery; long-term care; broadband internet quality and coverage across Ontario; diversity, equality and women in leadership; building strong relationships with Indigenous communities; and climate change. Program details are available at www.amo.on.ca.

Municipal staff and elected officials across Ontario are using the opportunity to have more than 460 online delegation meetings with provincial ministries. Provincial ministers will also answer questions submitted by municipal elected officials in three separate Ministers' Forums.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario's 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada's political system.

