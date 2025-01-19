AMO launches public awareness campaign in advance of potential provincial election

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - As elected officials from across Ontario gather at the 2025 Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) has launched a public campaign in advance of a potential provincial election calling for clear commitments from all provincial parties to enhance quality of life in our communities.

AMO's campaign, Vote like your quality of life depends on it, seeks to ensure that voters know what kind of provincial support their municipalities need to deliver the quality of life they expect. It also seeks to ensure that provincial parties know what commitments are needed to appeal to people who live, work and invest in Ontario's communities.

The non-partisan campaign focuses on three areas where provincial partnership can improve quality of life and community well-being:

curbing reliance on municipal property taxes to fund provincial responsibilities;

investing in local infrastructure to build housing; and,

tackling homelessness.

AMO is using advertisements across various print and digital channels, such as newspapers, online media, and social media, to amplify the urgency of these issues to all provincial leaders, and the public.

"Municipalities are the foundation of Ontario's economic prosperity and quality of life," said AMO President Robin Jones. "But the funding arrangements that municipal governments rely on to deliver services and infrastructure are broken. Ontarians should demand that all provincial parties commit to the necessary actions to keep our communities safe, affordable, and prosperous."

With strong provincial-municipal partnerships, Ontario can build opportunity and deliver the quality of life its residents deserve. Take action for your community and urge your provincial representatives and candidates to take action. Then, vote like your quality of life depends on it. Learn more at VoteONqualityoflife.ca.

About AMO

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario aims to make municipal governments stronger and more effective through advocacy, training and events, and business services. Through AMO, Ontario's 444 municipalities work together to achieve shared goals and meet common challenges.

