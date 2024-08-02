Preliminary Election Expenses Limits Now Available
Aug 02, 2024, 14:31 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties, confirmed candidates and registered third parties in the federal by-elections in Elmwood–Transcona and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates for the federal by-elections to be held on Monday, September 16, in the electoral districts of Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec). The limits establish how much registered parties and confirmed candidates can spend on election expenses.
- Preliminary election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors.
- View the preliminary election expenses limits for registered political parties with a candidate in Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec).
- View the preliminary election expenses limits for confirmed candidates in Elmwood–Transcona (Manitoba) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun (Quebec).
- The final election expenses limits for registered parties and confirmed candidates will be available on Monday, September 9, after the lists of electors have been revised.
- Expenses limits for regulated activities of registered third parties are also available.
- Election expenses limits for political parties and for candidates as well as expenses limits for regulated activities of third parties are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
Further information:
- What are election expenses for political parties?
- What are election expenses for candidates?
- What are regulated expenses for third parties?
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
