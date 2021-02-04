Precision Biomonitoring Receives Health Canada Approval for SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Laboratory Testing microplates

Canadian-Made TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates save time in the lab

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Precision Biomonitoring today announces it has received Health Canada approval for its TRIPLELOCK™ SARS-CoV-2 test in 96-Well Plate format. The recent approval makes the shelf-stable, ready-to-use, lyophilized testing plates available for immediate use in labs across Canada.

The TRIPLELOCKTM 96-Well Plates are highly reliable, with 100 per cent sensitivity and specificity with no cold-chain required, making them safe to ship and store at room temperature. The TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates are a cost-effective, scalable RT-PCR solution that detects the RNA of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. The pre-aliquoted device includes 96 pre-loaded tests, saves time, supports larger testing volumes and is compatible with most lab instruments, making it an ideal solution for lab settings.

"We are thrilled with our third Health Canada approval, as we continue to tackle the difficulties of this pandemic, our testing solutions present a much-needed tool for labs across Canada to stay cost effective while supporting larger testing volumes," says Dr. Mario Thomas, CEO, Precision Biomonitoring. "Our dedication to innovative testing is steadfast and we will continue to provide the tools needed to rapidly detect this virus and alleviate the pressures being placed on the healthcare system."

Precision Biomonitoring's TRIPLELOCK™ SARS-CoV-2 test in 96-Well Plate format has already received CE Mark , helping to alleviate the pressures faced by healthcare systems, governments, front-line workers and businesses across Europe.

Precision Biomonitoring is a first mover in rapid, mobile diagnostic and detection kits in Canada. Its unique technology can be applied to any living organism, enabling customers to detect an organism or pathogen at the point-of-need and get a result immediately. Currently with three Health Canada and one European approval – making it the first and only Canadian-made solution to support Canada's pandemic response.

About Precision Biomonitoring SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates

Precision Biomonitoring's shelf-stable SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCKTM 96-Well Plates are an innovative testing solution that detects the RNA of severe acute respiratory syndrome COVID-19. Because the test and the reagents are lyophilized in the wells, they are stable at room temperature. The portable, shelf-stable TRIPLELOCK™ 96-Well Plates can be transported without refrigeration and include 96 pre-aliquoted and pre-loaded lyophilized tests, making it ideal for supporting larger testing volumes. They save time in the lab because there is no mixing and aliquoting of many reagents. The two COVID-19 RNA targets are multiplexed together with an RNA positive control and are highly reliable with 100% sensitivity. Early identification and diagnosis of COVID-19 is crucial to ensure a rapid response, thus mitigating the possible additional negative consequences of the virus.

About Precision Biomonitoring

Founded in 2016 by a team of scientists from the University of Guelph's Biodiversity Institute of Ontario, Canada, Precision Biomonitoring provides TRIPLELOCK™ onsite molecular surveillance platform solutions that give customers earlier detection of organisms for a more rapid response. Customers are any organizations that need onsite surveillance and rapid identification of any organism in any environment. The Precision Biomonitoring team is at the forefront of technological innovations in the genomics industry. Our vision is a world where we can identify any organism on the spot, in an instant, anywhere on the planet.

SOURCE Precision Biomonitoring

For further information: Media Contact: Meredith Adams, 416-848-1609, [email protected]