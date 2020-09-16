Canadian Company moves forward in competition after submitting its COVID-19 Digital Antigen Saliva Test to XPRIZE's Global Competition Searching for Innovative Testing Solutions

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Precision Biomonitoring, founded in Guelph, Ontario, is delighted to be moving forward as one of 200 semi-finalists in the XPRIZE global rapid testing competition. XPRIZE is a prestigious nonprofit foundation that designs and executes competitions that inspire innovators and entrepreneurs to share their tools and technologies in the areas of space, oceans, health, energy, learning, environment, transportation, safety and robotics. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, XPRIZE put out a call to innovators worldwide to help find faster and easier to use COVID-19 testing solutions, which will support the safe reopening of schools, institutions and businesses. The program received over 900 submissions as part of this global competition and selected teams are now required to check their solutions against a blind proficiency panel to ensure the test is effective with results against pre-established criteria.

Precision Biomonitoring's submission is a COVID-19 digital antigen rapid saliva test for use in the home and at point-of-need. With very high sensitivity, the novel rapid testing solution uses a unique multi-spectral micro sensor to detect trace amounts of antigen in saliva by digitally capturing fluorescent signals in the UV spectrum. Using fluorescence significantly increases diagnostic sensitivity in comparison to conventional particles. Compatible with smart devices via Bluetooth, results are shared digitally through an app in less than 15 minutes.

"We are honoured to be a Canadian company recognized on the global stage in this semi-final round of XPRIZE, selected from over 900 applications," says Dr. Mario Thomas, CEO, Precision Biomonitoring. "Precision Biomonitoring is already an industry leader in environmental DNA tools that have been used reliably for years as best in class to detect waterborne organisms and animal pathogens. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic we quickly pivoted to offer tests to analyze samples from Canadians who may have the COVID-19 virus."

Currently undergoing the final stages of development and testing, Precision Biomonitoring's digital rapid saliva test is non-invasive, disposable, cost-efficient and self-administered and operated. Similar to Precision Biomonitoring's SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCKTM Test Strips technology which is currently under review by Health Canada, the rapid saliva test is ultra-portable, enabling Precision Biomonitoring to continue its focus on delivering innovative tools and resources to all Canadians, including those in rural and remote communities who need it most.

As a next step, for the final round, the top 20 best teams will have the opportunity to gain clinical validation from two world-class laboratories based in the United States, helping to accelerate the FDA approval process. Five top teams will each be awarded $1 million from XPRIZE and will be selected to trial their solutions on real individuals at sites around the USA. A playbook will be developed and used to aid testing sites around the world in the effort to end the pandemic.

About Precision Biomonitoring

Founded in 2016 by a team of scientists from the University of Guelph's Biodiversity Institute of Ontario, Precision Biomonitoring provides TripleLock™ onsite eDNA surveillance platform solutions that give customers earlier detection of organisms for a more rapid response. Customers are any organizations that need onsite surveillance and rapid identification of any organism in any environment. The Precision Biomonitoring team is at the forefront of technological innovations in the genomics industry. Our vision is a world where we can identify any organism on the spot, in an instant, anywhere on the planet. Learn more about Precision Biomonitoring at: https://precisionbiomonitoring.com/about-us

