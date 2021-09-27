CRCD and its ecosystem: nearly $3.3 billion invested across Québec over 20 years

"Over the past 20 years, commitments totalling $3,276 million have been made in over 1,200 companies, cooperatives and funds by CRCD and its partner funds," highlighted Marie-Hélène Nolet, Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Capital, the entity that manages the CRCD fund. "Out of those, one third of the businesses are located in the resource regions and three quarters are located in regions other than Montréal and the Capitale-Nationale."1

About Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins

With nearly 109,000 shareholders, Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins (CRCD) is a public company with $2,432 million in net assets. CRCD contributes to Québec economic development through several levers developed with its manager, Desjardins Capital. These levers, with CRCD as the driving force, form an entrepreneurial ecosystem designed to value and nurture the best of Québec entrepreneurship. As at June 30, 2021, $1,625 million in commitments had been made through CRCD's ecosystem to support the growth of 610 businesses, cooperatives and funds in various industries spanning all Québec regions. (www.capitalregional.com)

