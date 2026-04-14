GATINEAU, QC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for maintenance work during the following period:

Friday, April 17, at 7 pm, to Monday, April 20, at 6 am

During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

As part of this maintenance work, the bridge will be temporarily closed to allow for its annual spring cleaning. This measure is intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the work to be completed safely.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]