TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Apobiologix, a division of Apotex Inc., expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a pre-filled autoinjector for Lapelga®, the company's biosimilar pegfilgrastim that launched in Canada in 2019. Apobiologix, focused on the development of biosimilars for global markets, is the only biosimilar company to offer a pegfilgrastim autoinjector. The pre-filled syringe for Lapelga will continue to be available to patients.

Lapelga stimulates the body's production of white blood cells which helps to fight infection in patients undergoing certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation. The Lapelga pre-filled autoinjector, designed for simplified and accurate dose delivery, provides patients with another dosage option to the pre-filled Lapelga syringe. The pre-filled autoinjector contains the same Lapelga therapy as the pre-filled syringe. The auto-delivery device has visual and audio cues to indicate a full dose has been delivered after injection.

"We are proud to support patients by providing them with another innovative option enabling them to choose the dosage form that best fits their needs," said Mike Woolcock, SVP, Commercial Operations. "Being able to use a pre-filled autoinjector means patients never have to see a needle while self-administering this medication, which is particularly impactful for those who have a fear of needles."

Health Canada's approval of Lapelga was, in fact, the first-ever pegfilgrastim biosimilar approved in any highly regulated market worldwide. Apobiologix launched its first product, Grastofil (filgrastim) in Canada in 2016. It launched its first therapeutic treatment, BambeviÒ, in 2021.

Designed to be similar to another already approved biological medicine, biosimilars are approved to the same standards of quality, safety and efficacy that apply to biological medicines.

The Apobiologix product portfolio has saved the healthcare system tens of millions of dollars while expanding utilization for patients in need by tens of thousands at the same time.

