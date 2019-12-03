Prairie Lights Power Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the federal impact assessment for the proposed Prairie Lights Power Project, located within the Municipal District of Greenview, Alberta.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the upcoming steps of the planning phase of the impact assessment, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan. Once this phase is complete, the public and Indigenous groups will have another opportunity to apply for funding to assist their participation in the other phases of the impact assessment process.

Applications received by January 6, 2020, will be considered.

The Agency will determine if a federal impact assessment is required for the project and if one is required, recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is not required, no funds will be allocated and there will be no further opportunity to apply for funding for this project.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing toiaac.FP-PAF.aeic@canada.ca, or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

