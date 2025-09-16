Government of Canada's Regional Tariff Response Initiative to help Prairie businesses grow and compete

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Businesses across the Prairie provinces have been affected by uncertainty and the rapidly changing global trade landscape. The Government of Canada is investing in Prairie businesses to help them grow, compete, and succeed in a shifting trade environment. The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) is a component of the Government of Canada's national strategy to support Canadian businesses facing global trade disruptions. The Government of Canada through PrairiesCan is now accepting applications for the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) from businesses and organizations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

RTRI provides targeted support to help businesses improve productivity, diversify markets, strengthen supply chains, and boost domestic trade within Canada. Eligible applicants include incorporated for-profit businesses, Indigenous-owned organizations, and non-profit organizations supporting businesses. Applicants from any industry are welcome to apply. Priority may be given to applicants in sectors experiencing higher impacts from the tariffs or in industries that provide significant economic benefit to the local or regional economy.

Funding is available for projects that drive growth and resiliency. Eligible costs include labour, supplies and materials, equipment and infrastructure, consultancy fees, training, and participation in networking or mentoring events. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2028, and costs may be retroactively eligible up to 12 months prior to application, but no earlier than March 21, 2025.

This investment builds on the Government of Canada's commitment to support businesses and workers in every region of the country, ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's economy and tomorrow's opportunities.

"Prairie businesses keep proving they can adapt and lead, even in tough times. Through RTRI, our government is helping them push past tariff pressures and keep growing — with the tools and resources they need to unlock their full potential in today's economy. By investing in the opportunities ahead, we can shape our own future and keep building Canada's economy into the strongest in the G7."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

RTRI is part of a broader federal strategy to support Canadian businesses facing global trade disruptions.

The RTRI was announced in March 2025. Delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, this $1 billion fund supports small and medium-sized enterprises directly or indirectly impacted by tariffs, along with not-for-profit organizations that help businesses manage trade disruptions.

regional development agencies, this fund supports small and medium-sized enterprises directly or indirectly impacted by tariffs, along with not-for-profit organizations that help businesses manage trade disruptions. The RTRI offers repayable and non-repayable contributions for eligible impacted businesses, with non-repayable support of up to $1 million and repayable contributions normally up to $5 million .

. Applications for RTRI support on the Prairies are accepted through PrairiesCan's web portal.

