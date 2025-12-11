OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - When planning a trip, we think about passports, reservations and packing. However, our electronic devices are often overlooked on the list of priorities. Yet they contain a wealth of personal and sensitive information, including identification details (name and contact information, social insurance number), biometric information, family photos, documents, contacts... All data that should not end up in the wrong hands.

Imagine losing your phone in a crowded airport or connecting to a fake Wi-Fi network in a café. In a matter of seconds, your emails, passwords and photos could become accessible to strangers. It's worth adopting a few simple habits to avoid these kinds of situations.

Before leaving, lock your devices with a password or fingerprint and ensure your antivirus software is up to date. Backing up your files to the cloud can also be very useful: if your device disappears, your memories and documents will remain accessible.

Once you arrive at your destination, discretion is your best ally. Posting your location in real time on social media may seem harmless, but it's also a way of telling everyone where you are--including people with malicious intent. Waiting until you have left a location before sharing your photos reduces the risks. Likewise, public Wi-Fi networks may be convenient, but some are set up to trick travellers. Checking the exact name of the network before connecting is a simple step that can save you a lot of trouble.

If you buy a local SIM card, always choose an official seller. Cards sold by unauthorised resellers or modified phones may seem like a good deal, but they are often more vulnerable to malware. Imagine downloading a banking application on a compromised device: your information could be stolen without you even noticing.

QR codes displayed in public places are another common trap. They seem convenient--a quick scan to access a menu or connect to Wi-Fi--but some are falsified to redirect you to fraudulent websites. Scanning without checking could expose your personal data or install unwanted software on your device.

Finally, keep in mind that digital laws vary widely from country to country. What is commonplace in Canada, such as checking your emails or carrying downloaded films, may be restricted elsewhere. In some countries, Internet activity is monitored, and border officials can legally search your devices. Suppose you are at customs with sensitive documents or encrypted files: authorities may demand access or even seize your device. Treat your data like valuables: only carry what you are prepared to show or lose.

For more tips and information, visit Travelling with electronic devices.

