OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - As a travel agent, your clients trust you not only with their vacation plans but with their peace of mind before they even leave Canada.

To keep that trust, you need the most up-to-date, reliable information to guide them, especially as the travel landscape evolves. That's where the Safe Travel Planner comes in.

This free, online course from Travel.gc.ca is designed specifically for travel professionals like you. In just an hour, you'll gain crucial knowledge about the resources available to Canadian travelers, such as emergency contacts, consular assistance, and destination-specific safety advice. The course walks you through the key tools you need to help your clients feel secure while traveling abroad, making you an even more valuable resource.

Completing the Safe Travel Planner not only builds your credibility but also adds a professional certificate to your credentials—something that will set you apart in an ever-competitive industry.

As a travel agent, you're no stranger to the ups and downs of the industry. Whether you've been navigating the travel world for a year or 30 years, one thing remains constant: your clients count on you. But let's be honest—it's not easy being the go-to person for travel advice. Between handling clients, managing a packed schedule, and balancing your personal life, it can be tough to find time for your own professional growth.

However, taking small steps to expand your knowledge can benefit both you and your clients. With many Canadians heading abroad each year, staying informed is always of the utmost importance.

Investing just an hour to complete the Safe Travel Planner will not only benefit your career, but also help your clients to travel safely

With the wealth of resources available through Travel.gc.ca, including real-time updates, emergency notifications, and travel advice for over 230 destinations, you'll be able to support your clients every step of the way. So, while it may be hard to find the time, remember that your growth as a travel professional is just as important as the service you provide. The Safe Travel Planner is a simple, effective way to enhance your expertise and build stronger relationships with your clients.

Take the next step today—your clients (and your career) will thank you!

