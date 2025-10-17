OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Planning a trip abroad? Whether it's a big backpacking trip around the world or a quick vacation, a little money smarts can go a long way in keeping your cash and cards safe while you're away from home.

Watch out for scams before you go

Thinking ahead about how you’ll access, carry and spend money is an important part of safe travel (CNW Group/Global Affairs Canada)

Be careful with deals online that look too good to be true, especially for places to stay and tours. Stick to well-known websites, double-check contact information and avoid sending money through wire transfers or e-transfers to people you don't know. Find out more on how to protect yourself against Overseas fraud.

Bring a mix of payment options

Before you go, check the Laws and culture section of the Travel Advice and Advisories page for your destination to find out the local currency and whether the banking situation is different from what you're used to in Canada. If there are differences, you'll find useful information such as whether international credit and debit cards are widely accepted and the availability of ATMs (especially in rural areas). In the Safety and security section, you'll find out if there's a risk of card or ATM fraud.

Once you're there, don't rely on just 1 way to pay. Depending on your destination, credit cards may be widely accepted--or barely used. In some places, cash may be the only option, even for larger expenses. Bring a credit card if possible and carry some local cash for purchases where cards aren't accepted. Avoid carrying too much cash at once and use a hotel safe if available.

Be careful at ATMs and when paying

Use ATMs only in busy, well-lit places like banks or your hotel lobby. Watch out for card readers with irregular or unusual features that could be skimming your card information, and cover the keypad when entering your PIN. Always keep an eye on your card when paying and review your credit and debit card statements regularly during your trip and for several months after you return home. If you notice a charge you didn't make, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada's page on resolving an unauthorized transaction has clear steps you can follow to help fix the problem.

Tell your bank you're travelling

Let your bank and credit card company know your travel plans ahead of time so your card doesn't get unexpectedly frozen for "unusual" activity.

Know where to turn for help

If your wallet goes missing or your cards aren't working, reach out to the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate. They can help you figure out your options and get emergency assistance if needed. More information on how the Government of Canada can help is also available on its Financial assistance page and in the Canadian Consular Services Charter.

With a bit of planning and awareness, you'll keep your finances secure--and enjoy your trip with peace of mind. For more info, visit Travelling and money.

SOURCE Global Affairs Canada