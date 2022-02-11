PowerON and TTC agree to drive transit electrification

Under the agreement, PowerON will design, build, co-invest, and operate the charging and related electrical infrastructure to support electrification of the TTC, including its fleet and facilities.

PowerON, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), supports large-scale electrification projects by providing turnkey solutions encompassing all electrical infrastructure from the electricity grid connection to vehicle chargers, including:

Infrastructure delivery and project management;

On-site generation, battery storage and back-up power; and,

Smart charging and energy management.

Vehicle electrification is a key component of the City of Toronto's TransformTO Net Zero Strategy, which targets net zero production of greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The transition of TTC's bus fleet to 100 per cent zero-emissions technology by 2040 will significantly advance the TTC and City's innovation and sustainability objectives.

Planning work for infrastructure installation is currently underway with construction slated to begin in 2022. The TTC operates the largest eBus fleet in North America and, together with PowerON, is leading the charge to electrify transit.

Quick facts

OPG is working to be a net-zero company by 2040 and act as a catalyst for a net-zero economy by 2050. PowerON's work electrifying transportation is one of the many related actions supporting OPG's climate change plan.

This project reflects a first-of-its-kind partnership between public agencies and corporations working together to deliver full-fleet electrification.

PowerON is an electrification leader with the resources and expertise to provide charging infrastructure for all types of fleets.

The TTC operates the largest transit system in Canada and the third largest in North America .

With 60 electric buses, it has the largest eBus fleet in North America .

Quotes

"PowerON's partnership with the TTC, Canada's largest transit system, is a clear example of how OPG and its subsidiary companies are progressing innovative and effective climate change solutions," said OPG President and CEO Ken Hartwick. "As Ontario's largest power generator and clean technology innovator, OPG is well positioned to lead the drive for economy-wide decarbonization while balancing economic and environmental benefits, and Ontario's electricity needs."

"Ontario's clean energy grid is more than 90 per cent carbon-free and ready to help decarbonize other sectors, including transportation," said PowerON's James Brewer. "We know electrification of transportation is crucial to meeting climate change goals, and we have the infrastructure, large project expertise, and supply chain relationships to help fleets make the transition to electric in a way that is reliable and economical."

"Electrification is the future of public transit and I'm proud that the TTC continues to be an industry leader in this regard," said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson. "This new infrastructure is a critical step toward achieving the TTC and City of Toronto's goal to reach net zero emissions as soon as possible. The TTC Board wholeheartedly supports the organization's innovative plans and we look forward to working with PowerON to achieve a zero-emissions fleet by 2040."

"The TTC is pleased to collaborate with our colleagues at PowerON and continue to lead the charge on such an important project and transition for our industry, our city, and the planet," said TTC CEO Richard Leary. "Innovation and sustainability are key priorities for me, for our Board, and for the entire city. Partnerships like this one allow us all to work together to provide sustainable and reliable service to our customers for years to come."

"Ontario's clean electricity grid is well-placed to support the electrification of public transit, the transportation sector and beyond," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy. "We welcome this significant agreement that will see the construction of charging infrastructure for the TTC. It will help us reduce emissions and deliver a greener, healthier public transportation system, getting people to work, school and home."

"Our government is building Ontario's transportation network to prepare for the demands of the future, and we know that transit electrification will be an integral part in that," said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister of Transportation. "We are encouraged by PowerON and TTC's partnership to electrify TTC's fleet and facilities. Low-carbon travel options like electric vehicles help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while still getting people where they need to go."

About PowerON Energy Solutions

PowerON minimizes the risk of electrification of fleets, like the TTC's buses, by taking on the construction and operation of charging infrastructure, greatly simplifying the process while allowing organizations like the TTC to focus on core operations. PowerON's solution reduces cost and time to electrify while increasing charging reliability for fleets.

