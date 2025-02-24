SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avaada Electro (www.avaadasolar.com), the manufacturing arm of Avaada Group and a leader in advanced solar technology, is set to make its highly anticipated debut at InterSolar and Energy Storage North America 2025, taking place February 25–27 at the San Diego Convention Center, California, USA.

Powering the Future: Avaada Electro Brings Cutting-Edge Solar Module Technology to North America

As one of the fastest-growing solar technology providers, Avaada Electro will showcase its latest high-efficiency TOPCon solar modules, engineered to deliver maximum power output, enhanced reliability, and cost-effectiveness—specifically tailored for the U.S. market. With a strong legacy in renewable energy and deep expertise in large-scale solar manufacturing, the company aims to set new industry benchmarks with its innovative, high-performance solar solutions.

Expanding Avaada Electro's Footprint in North America

Avaada Electro's participation in InterSolar North America 2025 marks a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. With an established track record as a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) and solar manufacturing powerhouse, Avaada Electro is bringing its cutting-edge technology, advanced production capabilities, and cost-efficient solar solutions to support the rapidly growing U.S. solar sector.

Pioneering Solar Innovation for the U.S. Market

Avaada Electro is revolutionizing solar manufacturing with state-of-the-art facilities across Dadri, Noida, Greater Noida, and Nagpur, India. Its fully integrated production line in Nagpur achieves seamless ingot-to-module transformation in just 16 seconds per unit, positioning Avaada among the fastest and most efficient solar manufacturers globally.

Key Innovations Avaada Electro Will Showcase at InterSolar North America 2025:

High-Efficiency Performance – Featuring next-gen TOPCon solar cells with 23.3% efficiency , ensuring superior energy conversion and optimized yield.

– Featuring next-gen with , ensuring superior energy conversion and optimized yield. Designed for U.S. Conditions – Modules built for low-light efficiency, high-temperature resilience, and diverse climate adaptability across North America .

– Modules built for across . Advanced Manufacturing & Automation – Precision-engineered cell-to-module production with AI-powered quality control for consistent, high-performance solar output.

Avaada Electro's Competitive Edge

Technology Leadership & Scale

Avaada Electro integrates high-performance solar cell architectures, advanced automation, and full vertical integration , ensuring superior product quality, scalability, and cost efficiency.





Avaada Electro integrates , ensuring superior product quality, scalability, and cost efficiency. Cost Optimization & Supply Chain Resilience

By maintaining in-house production of both solar cells and modules , Avaada Electro eliminates supply chain bottlenecks , enhances cost competitiveness, and ensures uncompromised quality control at every stage of production.





By maintaining in-house production of both , Avaada Electro , enhances cost competitiveness, and ensures at every stage of production. Global Expertise, Local Solutions

Leveraging its experience as a leading renewable energy developer and technology manufacturer, Avaada Electro is strategically positioned to deliver reliable, bankable solar solutions for U.S. developers, EPCs, and investors.

Leadership Perspective

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, emphasized the importance of the U.S. market in the company's global expansion strategy:

"The U.S. is at the forefront of the global clean energy transition, and Avaada Electro is proud to bring its world-class solar manufacturing expertise to North America. Our high-speed, fully integrated production capabilities ensure we can support U.S. developers with reliable, high-performance solar solutions that drive the industry forward. InterSolar North America 2025 is the ideal platform to showcase our innovations and build lasting strategic collaborations."

About Avaada Electro

Avaada Electro, the manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, is a global leader in solar PV module and cell production, dedicated to delivering high-quality, precision-engineered, and sustainable solar solutions. With state-of-the-art facilities of module production and solar cell capacity, Avaada Electro is setting new global benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and performance.

By leveraging cutting-edge manufacturing, R&D innovation, and vertical integration, Avaada Electro is helping accelerate the global transition to clean, affordable, and sustainable energy.

SOURCE Avaada Group

Kiren Srivastav, Email: [email protected] | Charu Sehgal, Email: [email protected]