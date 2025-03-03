Avaada Electro Bolsters U.S. Solar Market Presence with Successful Intersolar and Energy Storage North America 2025 Showcase

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Avaada Electro (www.avaadasolar.com), the manufacturing arm of India-based Avaada Group and a leader in advanced solar technology, has successfully concluded its debut showcase at Intersolar and Energy Storage North America 2025. The event provided a valuable platform for the company to engage with key industry players and showcase its high-efficiency TOPCon solar modules tailored for the U.S. market.

Avaada Electro Team at Inter Solar North America

Pioneering Solar Innovation for the U.S. Market, Avaada Electro is revolutionizing solar manufacturing with state-of-the-art facilities across Dadri, Noida, Greater Noida, and Nagpur in India. Its fully integrated production line in Nagpur achieves seamless ingot-to-module transformation in just 16 seconds per unit, positioning Avaada among the fastest and most efficient solar manufacturers globally. Avaada Electro's TOPCon module portfolio includes the Enlume and Integlow series, designed to optimize energy output across various applications. With a cutting-edge solar manufacturing expertise, featuring next-gen TOPCon solar cells with 23.3% efficiency, it ensures a superior energy conversion and optimized yield. Designed for U.S. Conditions: Modules built for low-light efficiency, high-temperature resilience, and diverse climate adaptability across North America Precision-engineered cell-to-module production with AI-powered quality control for consistent, high-performance solar output, the company is poised to support the North America's growing demand for reliable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions.

Avaada Electro's participation at Intersolar North America was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, as the company engaged with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), energy developers, and technology innovators from across North America. There was a strong response from both the utility and commercial sectors, with American companies expressing significant interest in potential technology and innovation partnerships with Avaada. Given the company's inaugural appearance at the event, it garnered substantial attention from stakeholders who recognized Avaada's leadership in India's IPP and solar manufacturing sectors.

Speaking on Avaada Electro's success at Intersolar, Mr. Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, stated: "Our debut at Intersolar North America 2025 was a defining moment for Avaada Electro. The response from the industry has been phenomenal, reaffirming our vision of delivering high-efficiency, next-generation solar solutions to accelerate the clean energy transition in the U.S. market. With our vertically integrated, high-speed manufacturing capabilities, we are committed to supporting IPPs and developers in deploying cutting-edge solar technology at scale. We look forward to building strong collaborations that will shape the future of renewable energy."

As part of its expansion strategy in North America, Avaada Electro plans to commence solar cell production in October 2025, followed by module production. The company is focused on building long-term partnerships, enhancing supply chain resilience, and driving clean energy adoption in the region.

About Avaada Electro

Avaada Electro, the manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, is a global leader in solar PV module and cell production, dedicated to delivering high-quality, precision-engineered, and sustainable solar solutions. With state-of-the-art facilities of module production and solar cell capacity, Avaada Electro is setting new global benchmarks for efficiency, reliability, and performance.

By leveraging cutting-edge manufacturing, R&D innovation, and vertical integration, Avaada Electro is helping accelerate the global transition to clean, affordable, and sustainable energy.

