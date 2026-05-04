Power Workers' Union Welcomes Skilled Trades Investments By the Federal Government

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Power Workers' Union (PWU) welcomes the federal government's initiative to strengthen skilled trades training and apprenticeship pathways, including enhanced supports for Red Seal certification, union training centres, and employer participation.

Investments in expanded funding through the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP), income supports for apprentices, and modernization of training tools reflect the growing need to build and sustain a highly skilled workforce across Canada's electricity sector.

The electrification of our economy, new infrastructure investments, population growth, and major energy projects will drive growing demand for electricity across Canada. To meet that demand Canada will need to train the next generation of skilled tradespeople who are critical to maintaining a reliable and affordable electricity grid.

"The electricity sector depends on highly trained, experienced workers to help keep the lights on safely and reliably," said Andrew Clunis, President of the Power Workers' Union. "The PWU supports measures that remove barriers to entering the trades. However, it is essential that any modernization or streamlining of certification maintains the high standards and safety that Canadians and workers expect."

The PWU looks forward to working with governments, employers, and training partners to ensure that these new Federal initiatives translate into a skilled, stable workforce capable of meeting Canada's growing energy needs.

SOURCE Power Workers' Union

For media inquiries, please contact: Elaine Ledwidge, Chief of Staff, Power Workers' Union, [email protected]