Power Workers' Union Endorses Federal Nuclear Energy Strategy

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Power Workers' Union supports the Government of Canada's new Nuclear Energy Strategy, which sets out an ambitious plan to expand nuclear power and strengthen Canada's role as a global nuclear leader.

"The federal government's Nuclear Energy Strategy sends the right signal at the right time," said Andrew Clunis, President of the Power Workers' Union. "Canada's electricity demand is growing, and we need a major expansion of clean and reliable nuclear power. The federal strategy recognizes the need to facilitate new nuclear plants across the country, while positioning Canadian workers, technology, and expertise to support nuclear growth at home and around the world."

The PWU is particularly encouraged by the strategy's focus on workforce expansion, including its commitment to doubling the size of Canada's nuclear workforce to meet future deployment needs.

"The success of Canada's nuclear strategy will depend on whether we have the skilled workforce required to deliver it," said Mr. Clunis. "New nuclear projects cannot be planned, built, or operated without experienced workers. PWU members have decades of experience safely operating and maintaining Ontario's nuclear fleet, and we are pleased that Minister Hodgson and the federal government recognize that workforce development is a central part of Canada's nuclear future."

Canada's nuclear sector is already a major source of clean electricity and can provide a significant investment boost to the Canadian economy. As electricity demand grows across the country, nuclear power will be essential to ensuring Canada can meet its climate, affordability, and reliability objectives.

The PWU looks forward to working with the federal government and partners across the sector to advance the implementation of the strategy and ensure workers are at the centre of Canada's nuclear future.

The PWU is a trade union that represents over 18,000 employees (about 70 percent of the unionized electricity workers in Ontario) working at more than 60 companies in the energy sector, including generating stations, transmission and distribution lines, and system control facilities. The PWU is one of the largest unions in the energy sector.

SOURCE Power Workers' Union

Media Contact: Elaine Ledwidge, Chief of Staff - Office of the President, [email protected]