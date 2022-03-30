Power Sustainable Lios is a specialized agri-food private equity investment platform, supporting the sustainability transformation occurring within our food system. Its inaugural fund will invest in mid-market companies across the value chain in North America.

MONTREAL, March 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Power Sustainable, a global multi-platform alternative asset manager investing in sustainable strategies, is proud to announce the launch of its investment platform aimed at supporting and investing in growth-oriented, mid-market companies across the food value chain to drive positive and sustainable change. This strategy was originated by LIOS Partners, led by Jonathan Belair, Craig Hanna, and James Rickert. The team joins Power Sustainable to accelerate the strategy as Power Sustainable Lios.

POWER SUSTAINABLE LAUNCHES A NORTH AMERICAN AGRI-FOOD PRIVATE EQUITY PLATFORM WITH INAUGURAL $300 MILLION LIOS FUND I (CNW Group/Power Sustainable)

Consumers, employees, investors, and governments are demanding sustainable change across our food system. With growing global populations, environmental challenges, and food waste levels, the need for a more sustainable and secure food system is fundamental. Through the team's sourcing and execution capabilities, and Power Sustainable's institutional backing, Power Sustainable Lios is uniquely positioned to grow and support agri-food companies through this transition while creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

Supporting a Structural Shift Toward a More Sustainable Agri-Food Sector

"It is with great enthusiasm that we are expanding our sustainable investment practice to the agri-food sector. By partnering with this accomplished team, we gain significant industry expertise and build on shared values to support the next generation of companies leading the transformation of our global food system. Together, we will tackle some of the industry's most pressing social and environmental issues, while aiming for attractive risk adjusted returns and positive societal impact." said Olivier Desmarais, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Power Sustainable.

"Companies that are embracing and integrating sustainability practices in their business models will lead the transformation of our global food system. Competitive advantage can be built by creating resiliency, lowering supply chain risk, reducing environmental impact, and adapting to stakeholders' evolving priorities." said Jonathan Belair, Managing Partner of Power Sustainable Lios. "We are excited be a part of the Power Sustainable family, whose commitment to champion sustainable projects to the benefit of society is in clear alignment with ours."

Power Sustainable Lios has substantial commitments for its inaugural fund from a number of leading North American institutions. The initial closing of the fund is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a global sustainable investment manager with offices in Canada, China, and the United States. We invest in companies and projects with the potential to deliver returns while contributing to decarbonization, social progress and quality growth. With approximately CAD $4.2B of assets under management, Power Sustainable deploys patient and purposeful capital in infrastructure, private equity, and public equities. For more information, visit www.powersustainable.com.

SOURCE Power Sustainable

For further information: For investors only: David Gagnon,Power Sustainable, [email protected] ; For media representatives only: Geneviève Lambert-Rouleau, Power Sustainable, [email protected]