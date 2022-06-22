POWER SUSTAINABLE ANNOUNCES TWO NEW APPOINTMENTS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Power Sustainable, an alternative asset manager investing in sustainable strategies, announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: The Honourable Scott Brison, Vice-Chair at BMO Capital Markets, as well as Régine Clément, President and Chief Executive Officer of CREO, a non-profit organization that catalyzes family office and global institutional asset owner capital into climate finance that generates positive environmental outcomes.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Brison and Ms. Clément to the Power Sustainable Board of Directors," said Olivier Desmarais, Chairman and CEO of Power Sustainable. "We look forward to building upon Mr. Brison's extensive experience in the financial sector, both nationally and internationally, as well as Ms. Clément's broad sustainability expertise. We are confident both will provide valuable perspectives as we work towards accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future, while driving long-term returns for our partners and investors."

Prior to joining BMO Capital Markets in 2019, Hon. Scott Brison was elected MP for the riding of King-Hants seven consecutive times over 21 years. During that time, he held key roles in government, most recently as President of the Treasury Board & Minister of Digital Government, Minister of Public Works & Government Services, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister with special emphasis on Canada-U.S. relations. He is Dalhousie University's 8th Chancellor. He serves on boards of Universal Rail Systems, Canada-China Business Council, Canadian Council of The Americas, Dalhousie University, Macdonald Stewart Foundation, CJPAC, Canadian American Business Council, Power Sustainable and High Liner Foods Inc.

Ms. Clément possesses a wealth of experience in trade and environmental policy development as well as in climate finance. Prior to taking on the role of President and CEO at CREO, she was Trade Commissioner and Head of Energy & Environment at the Canadian Consulate General in New York City. She also co-founded the Canadian Technology Accelerator for Cleantech (CTA), a federal government program which aims to help high-potential Canadian technology companies raise capital and develop business opportunities in foreign markets. Ms. Clément holds a Master of Science degree in International Political Economy at the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Ottawa.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a sustainable investment manager with offices in Canada, China, and the United States. We invest in companies and projects with the potential to deliver returns while contributing to decarbonization, social progress and quality growth. With approximately CAD $4.2B of assets under management, Power Sustainable deploys patient and purposeful capital in infrastructure, private equity, and public equities. For more information, visit www.powersustainable.com.

SOURCE Power Sustainable

For further information: For investors only: David Gagnon, Partner, Power Sustainable, [email protected]; For media representatives only: Catherine Thibault, Head of Communications, Power Sustainable, 1-438-300-1504, [email protected]