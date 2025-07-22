Power Staffing Solutions Awarded on Forbes Canada's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2025 List

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Power Staffing Solutions has been awarded on Forbes list of Canada's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company as it achieved this recognition after only seven years in business. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on July 22nd, 2025, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

According to Forbes, "Like our American rankings of recruiting firms, our inaugural Canadian lists are based on survey responses from human resources managers, hiring managers, recruiters and employees who recently worked with a recruiting firm. More than 15,000 participants based in Canada responded to the survey between mid-February and mid-April 2025, and the companies that received the most recommendations made it onto our rankings."

Since its inception, Power Staffing Solutions has had a meteoric rise, breaking new ground and being recognized as a formidable force in Staffing and Recruitment across Canada. The firm has received numerous accolades, including ranking #2 out of 430 companies in Canada on the 2022 Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies, being named "Canadian Business of the Year" in 2023 by the CBRB (Canadian Business Review Board) and receiving the "Canadian Staffing Industry Achievement Award" at the annual Canadian Staffing Summit in 2024.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by global conglomerate, Forbes, for this award especially at a time where we are growing our services across the border," says Executive Vice President, Thushanth Siva. "We will continue to thrive to be Canada's best recruiting and staffing firm while ensuring our highest standard of service is extended into the U.S."

The list is divided into three major categories:

Executive Search: Recruiting firms that place highly qualified candidates in executive-level positions, e.g., CEO, CFO or other department heads, with an annual gross income of more than CAD 100,000 .



Professional and Specialist Search: Recruiting firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income up to CAD 100,000 .



Temporary Staffing: Providers of temporary workers and contract positions, excluding interim management positions.

The award ranking is based on more than 15,000 participants. In total, more than 8,500 recruiters, 18,500 HR managers/hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year's survey.

Based on the results of the study, Power Staffing Solutions is honoured to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2025.

As the job market continues to evolve, Power Staffing Solutions remains committed to leading with integrity, agility, and a people-first mindset. For more information about Power Staffing Solutions and its award-winning recruitment services, visit powerstaffingsolutions.ca.

SOURCE Power Staffing Solutions

CONTACT INFORMATION: Power Staffing Solutions, Thushanth Siva, (416) 701-0119, [email protected]