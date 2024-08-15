Power Staffing Solutions Welcomes New Shareholder & Executive Vice President

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Power Staffing Solutions ("PSS"), prominent Toronto-based Healthcare, IT and Professional recruitment agency, announced today that Thushanth Sivaananthan, an accomplished staffing industry executive with extensive experience in tactical operations and large-scale project management across North America, will be coming aboard as a shareholder, and taking on the role as the company's new Executive Vice President.

This exciting strategic move marks the formation of a long-awaited dynamic duo, with 20+ years of combined experience. The new management partnership is built on a relationship that goes beyond business to mutual dreams, aspirations and a mission to build something meaningful. PSS President & CEO, Saye Sathiyakumar and newly appointed Executive VP, Thushanth Sivaananthan, are long-time friends with a shared history of interests and early entrepreneurial pursuits. As high school friends, these "two peas in a pod" started an urban clothing business together at the age of 17, before advancing their studies and later entering the recruitment industry.

"Introducing Thushanth to the recruitment world was a chess move 7 years ago – I anticipated that this day would come. Now that the timing is right, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take our company to the next level alongside one of my best friends, while simultaneously forming an unstoppable leadership team," says Sathiyakumar.

Before entering the staffing industry, Thushanth pursued studies in mental health, and helped build a non-profit clinic in Toronto. In 2017, Saye invited him to join the staffing industry, and the rest is history. Thushanth brings unmatched proficiency to the table, having most recently held the role as Vice President of one of Canada's largest labour workforce organizations, managing $250M+ in gross revenues.

"Our combined expertise is sure to be a game changer, and shake up the industry, by re-defining the concept of what's possible. With my passion for Recruitment, plus my experience in both technology and healthcare, I believe that becoming a partner at PSS is my true calling. I'm ready to take Power Staffing Solutions to new heights by bringing an unprecedented level of service delivery and value to our clients," says Sivaananthan.

Since its inception in 2018, Power Staffing Solutions has had a meteoric rise, breaking new ground and being recognized as a formidable force in Staffing and Recruitment. Under the leadership of President & CEO, Saye Sathiyakumar, the firm has received numerous accolades, including ranking #2 out of 430 companies in Canada on the 2022 Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies, being named "Canadian Business of the Year" in 2023 by the CBRB (Canadian Business Review Board) and receiving the "Canadian Staffing Industry Achievement Award" at the annual Canadian Staffing Summit in 2024. Recently, the global research and advisory firm Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) named Saye Sathiyakumar to the prestigious 40 Under 40 list, as a trailblazer in the staffing industry for 2024. Saye's unwavering determination to perform at the highest level is exemplified by Power's entire team of top industry professionals.

For more information on Power Staffing Solutions, visit: www.powerstaffingsoultions.ca

