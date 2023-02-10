Power Staffing Solutions Acquires Stay Home Forever Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - POWER STAFFING SOLUTIONS ("PSS" or the "Company"), innovative staffing partner, is excited to announce it has acquired Stay Home Forever Inc. ("SHF"), a leading private homecare organization in Ontario.

SHF provides a myriad of services for seniors and others who are looking for support to help them live life to the optimal level while remaining at home, living in retirement or long-term care settings. The SHF infrastructure is equipped to provide for the needs of seniors, and those with injuries, disabilities, and restrictions. Full-service offerings range from caregiver, therapy, companionship, homemaking, cleaning, and age-in-place renovations. Stay Home Forever is able to design customized plans for each individual, empowering them while offering peace of mind to their families and loved ones.

Power Staffing Solutions has achieved remarkable growth as a valued staffing partner in the Healthcare & Professional services industry. Within healthcare, specifically servicing hospitals, long-term care facilities and retirement communities across the nation. PSS' approach is based on extensive experience, insight, and strategic planning. PSS is accredited by the Ontario Retirement Communities Association (ORCA) and the Ontario Long Term Care Association (OLTCA). In 2022, Power Staffing Solutions was honoured to be ranked No.2 on The Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

"We have wanted to enter this space for some time. Now that we've found the ideal partner and opportunity, we're able to close the gap and become a one-stop-shop," says Saye Sathiyakumar, Managing Partner of Power Staffing Solutions. "With this expansion, PSS will have increased presence across Northern and Western Ontario. This propels us towards our vision of being a holistic solution in healthcare staffing and private care services, meeting the needs of facilities, residential homes, and communities across Canada."

"The creation of Stay Home Forever was inspired by my family's journey and the solace we took in giving my mother the gift of remaining at home to make memories, despite her deteriorating health," says Founder and CEO, Sharmila Perera. "I am so pleased to know that the team at PSS are dedicated to upholding our mission of providing comfort, safety and dignity to seniors and their families. With their systems and resources, we'll see a greater number of people benefitting from the high quality care we provide throughout Ontario." Sharmila Perera will move into an advisory role.

CEO, Sharmila Perera will no longer be involved in the operations, and will be stepping away to dedicate more time with her other business ventures. Saye Sathiyakumar will assume the role as the new Executive Officer.

About Stay Home Forever Inc.

Founded in 2019, Stay Home Forever provides a myriad of services for seniors and others who are looking for solutions to help them live life to the fullest. SHF works with seniors and their loved ones to create customized care plans that inspire confidence and peace of mind.

About Power Staffing Solutions

Power Staffing Solutions delivers industry-leading expertise and staffing support in Healthcare, Technology and Professional Services under the leadership of Managing Partner Saye Sathiyakumar. The company was founded by senior executives from the industry who have deep rooted relationships and networks within the GTA, and partnerships throughout North America.

