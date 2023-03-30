Power Staffing Solutions Acquires Hourglass HR

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - POWER STAFFING SOLUTIONS, industry-leading staffing partner, is excited to announce it has acquired Hourglass HR, an Ottawa-based firm offering Permanent Placement, Temporary Employment and Recruitment Process Outsourcing to the Healthcare, IT and Engineering sectors.

In this exciting next move, Power Staffing Solutions continues its explosive growth and further expands its footprint across Canada. From their Ottawa headquarters, the Hourglass HR team has been finding top talent for organizations across Canada, with roots dating back to 2004. Hourglass is very well known as a valued recruitment partner in the nation's capital, Ottawa.

This acquisition is an exceptional opportunity to grow the business and increase our impact throughout Canada. Tweet this

"Not only is Hourglass HR keenly focused on the same sectors and services that we are in, they share our uncompromising passion for excellence. Their tenacity, drive and integrity make them a natural fit with our culture," says Saye Sathiyakumar, Managing Partner of Power Staffing Solutions.

Mark Cohen will bring his decades of industry experience to a newly appointed Vice President role at Power Staffing Solutions, reporting to Managing Partner Saye Sathiyakumar. Jonathan Cohen will remain at Hourglass HR and head the business as the new Director of Operations.

"Our success has been built on working with companies that share our values, and taking care of their best interests. We believe in placing the right people in the right roles for the right reasons," says Mark Cohen, co-founder of Hourglass HR. "I am excited to begin this exciting new chapter with the Power Staffing Solutions family."

Power Staffing Solutions has achieved remarkable growth as a respected IT, Professional, and Healthcare staffing partner. Their approach is based on insight, strategy and passion. In 2022, Power Staffing Solutions was honoured to place No.2 on The Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

About Hourglass HR

Hourglass HR is a Human Resources business partner based out of Ottawa, Ontario. The company specializes in providing employment solutions within the IT, Engineering and Healthcare sectors. The unique Hourglass recruitment process can be defined as thorough and technical, with a human approach. Originally launched in 2004 under the name Lamid Technologies, the company was re-named Hourglass Recruitment in 2018, following a merger. Learn more at: www.hourglasshr.com

About Power Staffing Solutions

Power Staffing Solutions delivers unmatched expertise and staffing support in the IT, Professional, and Healthcare sectors. The company was founded by senior executives from the industry who have deep rooted relationships and networks within the GTA, and partnerships throughout North America. Over the last 5 years, Power has expanded nationally and looks to further develop its presence across North America. Power Staffing Solutions is owned and operated by Saye Sathiyakumar, an elite executive within the recruitment industry, with 10+ years of high-level sales, strategy, operations and management experience. Learn more at: www.powerstaffingsolutions.ca

SOURCE Power Staffing Solutions

For further information: Contact head office at 416-701-0119, Email: [email protected]