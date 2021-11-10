Power Properties Wins 2021 Community Service Award

CALGARY, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - On November 5, 2021, Power Properties Ltd. was announced as the winner of the Community Service Award, presented by the Calgary Residential Rental Association. The Awards are presented to the top performers in Calgary's Real Estate Industry and the highly coveted Community Service Award recognized Power Properties' efforts in giving back to the community it serves. Some prime examples of the property management company's work include their contributions to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Habitat for Humanity.

For the last 16 years, Power Properties has donated office space to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Alberta. The free office space allows the foundation to concentrate on its work to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

In addition, over the past two years, Power Properties has raised and donated $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta. Each dollar raised by the company's property management clients, tenants and team members is matched by the company and donated directly to the Habitat for Humanity organization. The donations go directly towards Habitat's land costs, building materials and the expert trades needed to provide low-income families with a place to call home.

Jamie Palmer, President/Broker of Power Properties commented:

"I would like to give a big shout-out to all the team members at Power Properties! Thank you for giving back in such a big way! I've said it before, it is vital that companies give back to the communities they serve. Only by ensuring the health of your community can you secure the health of your business. If the forest dies, all the animals in the forest die too."

About Power Properties Ltd.

Founded in 1980, Power Properties has been providing hassle-free property management services to property owners, property investors and non-residents with homes in Calgary, Alberta for over 40 years. Our full-service property management includes everything from move-in to move-out, so you don't have to worry about the day-to-day operations of your rental property. With a team of licensed professionals, years of experience, and award-winning service, you can rest assured that your property is in good hands. www.powerproperties.net

