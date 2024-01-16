Power Properties: Calgary's Top Choice in Property Management

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Power Properties is pleased to announce its second win as Calgary's Top Choice in Property Management Services, affirming its leadership in the city's real estate sector. This esteemed award underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering top-quality property management services.

As a full-service property management company, Power Properties specializes in the acquisition, sale, and management of properties for landlords and property investors. Their emphasis on cultivating enduring relationships with clients sets them apart, establishing a foundation of trust and reliability. This award not only acknowledges their excellence in property management but also celebrates their dedication to nurturing these lasting connections.

Expressing excitement on behalf of Power Properties, Jamie Palmer, President/Broker, stated:

"We are thrilled that Power Properties has once again been honored as Calgary's Best Property Management Company for 2024 by Top Choice Awards! Our success is rooted in our commitment to building life-long relationships with our clients, tenants, and team members. This dedication has cultivated a culture of accountability and compassion, where everyone takes pride in working at Power Properties. Our clients' needs are proactively addressed, and our tenants enjoy safe and comfortable homes. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team, tenants, and clients for their unwavering support. This award is a testament to their patronage and contributions, and we are truly grateful for the trust they've placed in us."

The Top Choice Awards recognize outstanding businesses nationwide, commending excellence across various industries, with over 100 categories in Calgary alone. Nominees are voted on by the Calgary community for excellent service, emphasizing a commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Power Properties Ltd.

Established in 1980, Power Properties has been providing hassle-free property management services to property owners, investors, and non-residents with homes in Calgary, Alberta, for over 40 years. The company's full-service property management includes everything from move-in to move-out, ensuring that clients need not worry about the day-to-day operations of their rental property. With a team of licensed professionals, four decades of experience, and award-winning service, clients can rest assured that their property is in good hands. www.powerproperties.net

SOURCE Power Properties

For further information: Liz Rudiger, Marketing Manager, [email protected], www.powerproperties.net