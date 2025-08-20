To kick-off their partnership, R2R and Mercedes-Benz welcomed Mercedes-AMG customers to experience the thrill of driving an AMG on-track, while connecting firsthand with R2R and the young Canadian motorsport talent its programs support. Mercedes-AMG customers received coaching from professional drivers while exploring the full capabilities of their AMG vehicles on-track at Area 27, one of Canada's premier racetracks.

"Motorsport is in the DNA of every Mercedes-AMG vehicle and there is no better way to experience the true power of an AMG than by pushing it to its limits on the track," says Andreas Tetzloff, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "As part of our Driving Your Future corporate citizenship initiative, our partnership with Road to Racing is rooted in a shared commitment to developing the next generation of Canadian motorsport talent. When young people are supported and encouraged to reach their full potential, it creates a better future for us all."

Driving Your Future is a Mercedes-Benz Canada initiative that aims to advance positive change by empowering the next generation of Canadians through mentorship and opportunity.

"This is exactly what Road to Racing was built for—connecting brands with purpose, performance, and future talent," says Neil Braun, Founder and President of Road to Racing Canada. "Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with excellence, and together we're creating opportunities for young athletes while delivering unforgettable experiences to clients. With this new partnership, Mercedes-AMG joins a growing network of forward-thinking companies helping to redefine what motorsports sponsorship looks like: high-impact, values-aligned, and community-driven."

Mac Clark and Mayer Deonarine are two R2R athletes who participated in the event at Area 27.

Clark is a 21-year-old open-wheel phenom from Milton, Ontario and widely regarded as Canada's top IndyCar prospect. A two-time champion with the best open-wheel winning record in over two decades, Mac holds the distinction of being the youngest ever Formula 1600 champion—breaking Paul Tracy's record. A true generational talent, Mac is committed to becoming Canada's next global motorsport star and credits organizations like R2R for helping make it possible.

"Driving an AMG at Area 27 with guests in the passenger seat was an incredible experience. Mercedes-Benz and R2R are showing what's possible when you combine performance and purpose, and I'm grateful to be part of that vision," says Clark.

Deonarine is a 16-year-old open-wheel racing prodigy from Ajax, Ontario and a Road to Racing athlete with a growing international profile. Starting in karting and now competing in Formula 4 in the UK, Mayer is one of Canada's most exciting young prospects. With support from R2R and a focus on both performance and professionalism, Mayer is working relentlessly toward a future in global motorsport.

"Getting the chance to work with Mercedes-Benz and drive their AMG cars on track was incredible. As a young driver, it's inspiring to connect with a brand that's so iconic in motorsport. I'm grateful to R2R and AMG for making opportunities like this possible. It's a moment I won't forget," says Deonarine.

Road to Racing currently supports over twenty amateur Canadian drivers, competing across North America and Europe, including in prestigious series like GB4 in the UK and USF 2000 Pro in the Road to Indy series. By removing financial barriers to entry, R2R gives Canada's top young talent a chance to chase professional racing careers—and makes space for new faces to thrive in the sport.

Mercedes-Benz owners can learn more about exclusive opportunities in the worlds of travel, dining and sports at www.mercedes-benz.ca/en/partnerships.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 34,484 vehicles in 2024.

About Road to Racing

Road to Racing Canada (R2R) is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting and developing Canada's next generation of motorsports talent, providing pathway for young drivers, ranging from karting to open-wheel racing, by offering access to fundraising support, and to vital resources needed to compete at the highest levels. With a mission to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, R2R ensures that athletes from all backgrounds have the opportunity to achieve their dreams of racing professionally. Through a network of passionate donors, sponsors, and mentors, R2R creates a community that fosters growth, opportunity, and excellence in the world of motorsports. Since its inception, R2R has helped elite Canadian drivers advance in their careers, assisting to raise funds through sponsorships, charitable donations, and events to ensure that our athletes have the support they need to race on the global stage.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Sinead Brown, [email protected]