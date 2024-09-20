Power Corporation's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Jake Lawrence to speak at the CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Jake Lawrence, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) (Power Corporation), will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

An archived version of the webcast will be available in the Presentations & speeches section of Power Corporation's website at: www.powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400