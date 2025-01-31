QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pourvoirie Mécatina, a prominent fishing camp backed by the Atlantic Salmon Federation (ASF), is urging the Quebec government to protect the native Atlantic salmon population of the Gros Mecatina River from the irreversible harm that could be caused by a planned expansion of Highway 138, in Quebec's remote Lower-North Shore.

In a pivotal test case for Quebec's commitment to balancing development with environmental stewardship, petitioners are calling for a minor route alteration to the more than 400 km expansion project, which would satisfy the needs of all stakeholders, deliver on the government's promise to rural communities, and preserve the untouched Gros Mécatina River's salmon population.

A formal application has been submitted to Premier Francois Legault's, Minister of Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, requesting the groundbreaking use of Article 37— an innovative yet untested provision in Quebec law. The article empowers Environment Minister Benoit Charette to revisit past permitting decisions when new or previously unavailable information is brought to light. In this instance, the devastating effects of climate change on an already vulnerable species– that were neither available nor considered - when the route decision was made nearly 15 years ago.

Nancy Bobbitt, owner of Pourvoirie Mécatina, highlighted the urgency of the situation:

"The river is warmer than ever, the Atlantic salmon returns are down, and invasive species are now present year-round, harming the salmon. We implore the government to step in, embrace our win-win proposal, and prevent further man-made impacts that could devastate this delicate ecosystem."

Proposed Solution: A Balanced Route Adjustment

Pourvoirie Mécatina and its partners propose a modest revision to the project, relocating the route 1 km south of the Gros Mécatina River. This adjustment would:

Avoid building a bridge across the wild Gros Mecatina River.

Preserve the river's fragile ecosystem, safeguarding the future of the wild Atlantic salmon.

Address community needs by maintaining vital infrastructure connectivity.

Align with climate change priorities, demonstrating that sustainable development is achievable.

Charles Cusson, Executive Director of ASF, underscored the stakes:

"Climate change poses a significant challenge to Atlantic salmon populations. The proposed bridge route is expected to cause irreparable harm. By embracing a win-win solution with the slight adjustment of the road extension plan, the government can balance environmental preservation with the needs of local communities."

Article 37: A Legal First for Environmental Leadership

The application to invoke Article 37, if approved, would mark its first-ever use in Quebec.

Christine Duchaine, founder of Sodavex law firm, emphasized the significance of such decision:

"This is a unique opportunity to test Article 37 and demonstrate how infrastructure planning can be harmonized with environmental protection. By considering the new data provided, the government has a chance to lead by example."

A Test of Leadership

Quebec now stands at a crossroads. Will it seize this opportunity to align development with environmental responsibility, or will Article 37 remain a dormant provision? This decision represents a critical test of the province's commitment to combating climate change while embracing innovative, science-driven solutions.

Pourvoirie Mécatina and its partners remain committed to collaboration, offering a path forward that meets Quebec's local development goals while protecting its vast natural heritage. By adopting this modest route modification, the Quebec government can set a powerful precedent and example for balancing growth and conservation - a solution where everyone wins.

About Pourvoirie Mécatina

Pourvoirie Mécatina is a third-generation, family-owned business and one of the few women-owned enterprises in the region. Dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and biodiversity of the Gros Mécatina River, the business champions sustainable practices that support local communities and ecosystems.

