PotisEdge Announces Strategic Market Advancements and Next-Generation Energy Storage Solutions at RE+ 2025, Reinforcing North American Presence

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- PotisEdge emerged from RE+ 2025 with a highly successful exhibition, further consolidating its position as an innovative leader within the global energy storage sector. Throughout the three-day event, major announcements of new product releases and strategic partnerships were made by the company to reinforce its expanding footprint within North America.

PotisBank L6.25 ESS Solution - first-ever order from Finland

PotisEdge's booth site

At the heart of PotisEdge's participation is the worldwide unveiling of the PotisBank-L6.25 utility-scale energy storage system designed with a mission to provide excellent value based on high energy density, multi-level safety features, and support for advanced grids. The solution was developed for various international markets offering a steady high-performance solution that supports today's grid demands. During the Expo, PotisEdge has secured a major partnership with Aittub Oy in Finland for a 600MWh battery energy storage project. The agreement includes the first-ever order for PotisEdge's newly launched PotisBank L6.25 system, signed immediately following its global debut.

Concurrently, PotisEdge has launched its next-generation intelligent energy solutions for data centers, marking a strategic shift in how energy storage is perceived and applied - transforming it from a "cost center" to a "value center".

This exhibition unveiled new products and leading-edge solutions specifically designed for the North American market, playing a pivotal role in the company's expansion across North America. PotisEdge will continue to collaborate with established and emerging partners to write a new chapter for North America's energy sector - one defined by greater resilience, heightened sustainability, and smarter capabilities.

About PotisEdge:

PotisEdge, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a globally recognized leader in energy storage system (ESS) integration, ranked as a Tier 1 ESS provider by BloombergNEF and a Global TOP3 ESS Integrator by InfoLink in 2024. With over 13 years expertise in the ESS industry, PotisEdge combines patented 5S technologies (BMS, ICCS, EMS, TMS, PCS) and automotive-grade manufacturing standards to deliver high-performance, sustainable solutions.

PotisEdge maintains wholly-owned subsidiaries across Sweden, the U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with manufacturing bases located in Suzhou, China and Atlanta, the U.S.. It currently operates 31GWh of production capacity, targeting expansion to over 100GWh by 2028. PotisEdge combines cutting-edge innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability to serve C&I and utility-scale clients worldwide.

