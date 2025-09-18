PotisEdge and FK Power Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance North American Energy Market Initiatives

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- At RE+ 2025 Expo, PotisEdge officially announced a landmark strategic collaborations with FK Power, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion within the North American renewable energy market.

PotisEdge with FK Power

Leveraging PotisEdge's innovative energy storage systems and FK Power's expertise in charging infrastructure, the two parties will co-develop high-efficiency, smart charging solutions designed to meet the rapidly growing electric vehicle market in North America. The "Energy Storage + EV Charger" integrated system will utilize energy storage for peak shaving and demand response, significantly enhancing the operational efficiency and economic performance of EV charging stations.

Driving North American Market Growth Through Localized Strategy

The collaboration with FK Power exemplifies PotisEdge's commitment to combining technological innovation with localized partnerships to address specific market demands in North America. PotisEdge is delivering higher-value, sustainable energy services to customers across North America by deploying local capacity planning capabilities throughout the continent.

The company is thrilled to partner with FK Power to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions across North America. These projects embody our core strategy of pioneering new markets through innovation and collaboration, ensuring we deliver not only advanced products but also comprehensive services that support grid stability and decarbonization goals.

About FK Power:

FK Power has unveiled its turnkey EV charging solution featuring zero upfront cost, rapid deployment, and a revenue-sharing model for commercial property owners.

FK Power represents a collaboration among SolarMax, IGC, and Meter, with key partners PotisEdge and Terahiv. Together, the team aims to transform EV infrastructure through flexible deployment and intelligent energy delivery—Powering Everywhere.

About PotisEdge:

PotisEdge, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a globally recognized leader in energy storage system (ESS) integration, ranked as a Tier 1 ESS provider by BloombergNEF and a Global TOP3 ESS Integrator by InfoLink in 2024. With over 13 years expertise in the ESS industry, PotisEdge combines patented 5S technologies (BMS, ICCS, EMS, TMS, PCS) and automotive-grade manufacturing standards to deliver high-performance, sustainable solutions.

PotisEdge maintains wholly-owned subsidiaries across Sweden, the U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR, with manufacturing bases located in Suzhou, China and Atlanta, the U.S.. It currently operates 31GWh of production capacity, targeting expansion to over 100GWh by 2028. PotisEdge combines cutting-edge innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability to serve C&I and utility-scale clients worldwide.

SOURCE PotisEdge

[email protected]