PotisEdge Secures Sixth Consecutive Quarter as BNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), a globally recognized authority in renewable energy research, has recently released its Energy Storage Tier 1 List for the fourth quarter of 2025. PotisEdge has once again been classified as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer, marking its sixth consecutive quarter receiving this distinguished recognition from BNEF. This sustained achievement underscores PotisEdge's enduring commitment to technological excellence, global operational capability, and leadership in the energy storage industry.

PotisEdge BNEF Tier 1 Again

BNEF maintains its position as one of the most trusted third-party research organizations in the global renewable energy sector, operating through a transparent evaluation framework with rigorous supplier assessment standards. The Tier 1 classification methodology employs strict evaluation criteria focused on project bankability, including comprehensive analysis of innovation capability, market performance, financial stability, and project execution capacity.

Demonstrating Consistent Excellence in Energy Storage

This renewed acknowledgment does not stop at putting PotisEdge back at the front-line of the energy storage industry but goes further to support its commitment to deliver high-performance, scalable, financially viable energy storage solutions for residential, commercial & industrial, and utility-scale applications. Fully operational systems in Europe, North America, Australia, Asia and emerging markets continue to provide support to global decarbonization efforts and grid modernization projects in very diverse operating environments. Tier 1 is a stamp of more than just product reliability; it proves the confidence that financial institutions and international developers have in integrated solutions from PotisEdge.

Advancing the Future of Sustainable Energy

As the global energy transition gains momentum, PotisEdge continues to strengthen its competitive position through sustained research and development, adaptive local service frameworks, and integrated global supply chain management. The company remains steadfast in its mission to power the sustainable edge, delivering energy systems that are not only intelligent and seamlessly integrated but also universally accessible, thoroughly reliable, financially sound, and prepared for tomorrow's energy challenges.

About PotisEdge:

PotisEdge maintains wholly-owned subsidiaries across Sweden, the U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong SAR, with manufacturing bases located in Suzhou, China and Atlanta, the U.S. It currently operates 31GWh of production capacity, targeting expansion to over 100GWh by 2028. PotisEdge combines cutting-edge innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability to serve C&I and utility-scale clients worldwide.

