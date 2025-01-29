Potential Revolution in Healthcare Brewing, Powered by AI Innovation

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – As the new administration starts to make its mark in the United States, President Trump recently announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment in the country, which could have major ramifications on the standard of living of Americans and the world. Healthcare industry leaders are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tech into their operations, as analysts at Technavio project a $125.7 billion growth in the Smart Healthcare Market by 2028. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently touted 5 ways that AI is transforming healthcare, that included brain scan interpretations, bone fracture identification, assessing ambulance needs, clinical chatbots to guide healthcare decisions, and detecting early signs of more than 1,000 diseases. In terms of investment potential, the market is still at the beginning of the rush, with recent developments coming from innovators such as Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC), and Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

The article continued: Recently Spotify's founder Daniel Ek's new HealthTech startup Neko Health secured a $260 million financing, valuing the company at approximately $1.8 billion. As part of the announcement by Trump of "Project Stargate", Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison touted AI's potential for early cancer detection and treatment development.

Avant Technologies to Play Key Role in Ainnova's U.S. FDA Clinical Study for Its Vision AI Platform

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), an emerging leader in AI-driven healthcare innovation, and its partner, Ainnova Tech, a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using AI, today announced that Avant has started the budgeting process to fund Ainnova's upcoming interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ainnova will begin by requesting a pre-submission meeting with the FDA for guidance on the clinical testing needed for its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy, which will culminate with an FDA 510(k) submission to obtain clearance from the FDA to market its technology.

Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio, including its "Vision AI" platform and its versatile retinal cameras, has the licensing rights for this portfolio in the U.S., so the success of Ainnova's interactions with the FDA are paramount to marketing the technology portfolio in the United States.

For medical device applicants like Ainnova, the FDA's pre-submission program is useful to determine a clear regulatory pathway for the successful launch of the device, including the number of patients and the number of clinics needed to generate the necessary clinical data for the FDA to make an informed decision on Ainnova's Vision AI platform. For Avant, the pre- submission meeting will help define a precise budget for the strategic partnership's entire FDA process.

Ainnova expects to submit its Pre-Sub application in the coming weeks and expects to meet with the FDA for its Pre-Sub meeting in late March/early April 2025. Additionally, Ainnova will also interact with the FDA to devise a plan to obtain clearance for four algorithms it recently acquired the exclusive licensing rights to, which include early detection for cardiovascular risk, prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and chronic kidney disease.

Late last year, Avant announced a game-changing collaboration with pharma giant Roche, highlighting Avant's ability to partner with global healthcare leaders and leverage its innovative technologies for real-world impact. Together with Ainnova and Salud 360, Avant set forth to launch a pilot program to combat diabetic retinopathy has been launched in Costa Rica. This initiative uses VisionAI to automate retinal image analysis, identifying early disease markers and facilitating timely interventions. If successful, the program aims for broader adoption in the United States, Canada, and Europe through AAC.

"At Roche, we are committed to timely diagnosis of diseases to improve clinical outcomes and thus contribute to the sustainability of the healthcare system," said, Alvaro Soto, General Manager of Roche Central America, Caribbean, and Venezuela. "By leveraging technology, we seek to improve lives, optimize diagnoses, and ensure that every patient has access to timely and effective treatment. With this model, we not only seek to address the problem of diabetic retinopathy, but also to establish a replicable path for other diseases that require innovative solutions."

Other recent industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), saw its shares surge 14% upon the announcement of Project Stargate, especially due to Larry Ellison's elaboration on how AI could play a crucial role in gene-sequencing cancerous tumors to formulate personalized mRNA vaccines, and produce them robotically within 48 hours. Although not directly related to the announcement, the market's reaction indicated optimism over Moderna's potential role in the AI-driven healthcare future.

As talked about at the recent J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Moderna reiterated that it continues to demonstrate the potential clinical benefit of its individualized neoantigen therapy (INT) (mRNA-4157). Moderna and partners Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) rapidly expanded clinical studies to additional tumor types, and that the Phase 3 clinical trial for adjuvant melanoma successfully completed enrollment in 2024.

Merck has been quite active in AI adoption, having integrated Quris-AI's Bio-AI platform, and recently collaborating with Purdue University and Eli Lilly to speed evolution of pharma manufacturing. Earlier in December 2023, Merck launched the first ever AI solution to integrate drug discovery and synthesis, through its AIDDISON™ drug discovery software, a software-as-a-service platform that bridges the gap between virtual molecule design and real-world manufacturability through SynthiaTM retrosynthesis software application programing interface (API) integration.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC), recently signed a $247 million deal to bolster diagnostic services in the UK, which will see the delivery of over 100 device to Nuffield Health's hospitals. The partnership aims to address key healthcare challenges and promote sustainable healthcare practices, by leveraging AI-enabled systems.

"We look forward to supporting Nuffield Health with advanced imaging technologies and solutions to assist their clinical teams in providing exceptional care and enhancing outcomes to meet the growing patient demand," said Simon McGuire, President of GE HealthCare Northern & Eastern Europe Zone. "This long-term collaboration is a major milestone for GE HealthCare in the UK's independent sector, built on a customised approach to address the needs and goals of Nuffield Health and one that is aligned to GE HealthCare's strategy of working closely with our customers as a strategic adviser and partner to help solve health system challenges."

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) recently announced a new collaboration with Amazon to expand Teladoc's industry-leading chronic condition programs. Customers of Amazon that are eligible for Teladoc Health's diabetes, hypertension, pre-diabetes and weight management programs can now seamlessly discover and enroll in these benefits directly through Amazon's Health Benefits Connector, previously known as Health Condition Programs.

"This partnership helps deliver on our strategy to bring greater value to our customers in our individual solutions and across our integrated offerings," said Chuck Divita, CEO of Teladoc Health. "By enabling customers to discover and enroll in our programs on Amazon, this effort will improve access to needed care and help people manage their health in an easier and more convenient way."

Teladoc Health has more than 1 million active enrollees across its chronic condition programs, which leverage connected devices, data-driven personalization and expert coaching to support sustainable behavior change and improved cardiometabolic health.

