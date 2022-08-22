Potential investment victims of Kenneth Charles Fowler asked to contact the ASC

The ASC believes that Fowler may have solicited other investors in Calgary, including seniors. Anyone who has been approached by Fowler, a.k.a Ken Davidson, to invest or have dealings with Finkle Street Trading is asked to contact the ASC at 1-877-355-4488.

Below/attached is a photo of Ken Fowler.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

