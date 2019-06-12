Postech Screw Piles Offers its Million Screw Pile to Habitat for Humanity

SHERBROOKE, QC and WINNIPEG, June 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Postech Screw Piles is proud to announce that it is offering its one million (1,000,000) screw pile to Habitat for Humanity. This screw pile represents a donation of $6,500 and will be used to build or renovate a house for a family in need. Postech will install this pile in a special ceremony in Winnipeg Manitoba, on Thursday June 13th.

In 25 years of existence, our company has contributed to the construction or renovation of many buildings throughout Canada. We are very proud that our millionth pile fabricated in our Sherbrooke, Québec manufacturing plant will be used in such a occasion as Habitat for Humanity », declared M. Jean Routhier, President & CEO of Postech Screw Piles.

Habitat for Humanity Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers and Habitat homeowners, local Habitats in every province and territory help build and rehabilitate safe, decent and affordable homes, including single-family and multi-unit houses.

« I am very proud to be part of the installation of these millionth piles! I have been representing Postech in Manitoba for 8 years now and it is an honor to be able to able to give by to the community by being part of Habitat for Humanity added Mr. Stan Higgins of Postech Winnipeg.

The company headed by M. Routhier, who's products are installed across Canada represent an innovation in ingenuity because of its employees, distributors, business partners but mostly because of the customers that have supported them during the last 25 years. "Habitat for Humanity is a noble cause. We are proud that this donation carries a strong symbol of solidarity." mentions Jean Routhier.

Postech Screw Piles is a Canadian company pioneering the manufacture and distribution of galvanized steel screw piles for the residential and light commercial markets. Focused on the customer and on the quality of the product and service offered, Postech focuses on simplicity in order to create lasting relationships with its customers and partners.

About Postech Screw Piles

Postech Screw Piles was founded in 1995 and has grown over the years into one of the largest screw pile companies in Canada. Proud of its success, the company is constantly evolving and constantly innovating to offer its customers the best solution for screw pile foundations. With a network of more than 100 distributors and franchisees from coast to coast, Postech stands out for the quality of its products, including its famous thermal piles, as well as its network of qualified installers. Choosing POSTECH is Starting off on a Solid Foundation!

