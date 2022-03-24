OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Legislation tabled today by NDP MP Heather McPherson addresses longstanding calls from students, workers, and post-secondary advocates for a much-needed federal strategy for publicly funded post-secondary education.

As a country, Canada relies on the education, training, research, and innovation that universities and colleges provide. The pandemic has highlighted that sustained investment in education and research is needed for our country to rise to the occasion when challenges are presented. However, this key infrastructure can be counted on only when it is properly funded, and only when all students with the skills and ability can afford to be a part of it. With recent provincial cuts and chronic underfunding, the post-secondary education system has experienced job cuts, program losses, and significant increases to tuition fees. Staff cuts, precarious work, outsourcing, and workplace issues have been exacerbated by both the pandemic and by underfunding.

The bill tabled by MP McPherson outlines how the federal government would transfer funding for post-secondary education to provinces, in the same way that the Canada Health Act does for healthcare. This legislation outlines conditions of public administration, academic independence, quality and accessibility, and ensures that provinces and institutions receiving funds will remain accountable to these principles.

Recent initiatives by the federal government for childcare and mental health have demonstrated that federal investment in areas of shared jurisdiction is achievable. This legislation provides federal leadership that the post-secondary education sector has lacked for decades.

This Private Members' Bill will need government support in order to be debated in the House of Commons this parliamentary session. We urge all Members to allow for debate on this bill and for bi-partisan support for this legislation.

The Education for All campaign is a joint initiative of the Canadian Association of University Teachers, the Canadian Federation of Students, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, and the National Union of Public and General Employees representing more than one million students and workers.

Quotes:

Brenda Austin-Smith, President of the Canadian Association of University Teachers:

"The impact of provincial cuts to post-secondary education are devastating and the federal government can't abandon workers or the future of our county – the system needs support. Recent government investments in childcare and mental health, along with a clear federal role in research and health care, show that the age-old excuse that education is exclusively provincial jurisdiction simply doesn't hold up to reality and the federal government can't simply abandon these issues in education to the provinces alone."

Alannah McKay, Chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students:

"Today, we stand in solidarity with the millions of students, teachers and workers calling on the federal government to invest in high-quality, affordable and accessible post-secondary education by urging Members of Parliament to support the Canada Post-Secondary Education Act"

Mark Hancock, National President of the Canadian Union of Public Employees:

"Inflation and the number of students looking for an education have both grown, but the federal government's contribution has stayed the same and it is students and workers in the sector paying the price through increased debt and diminished working conditions."

Chris Aylward, National President of the Public Service Alliance of Canada:

"We've seen the critical role of our universities in fighting COVID-19 and supporting Canada's health sectors throughout the pandemic. It's simply unacceptable that post-secondary education workers continue to work precarious jobs and have to scramble for research funding and support. We need a national post-secondary education act to ensure a sustainable, robust university sector across the country."

Larry Brown, President of the National Union of Public and General Employees:

"The federal government needs to step up and assume a larger role as funder of post-secondary education across the country. Similar to what's done in health care, we need a dedicated transfer to the provinces with strings attached to move us towards a public post-secondary education system that is accessible to all, high quality, and provides decent work in the sector. A strong public education system is key to a thriving society, especially as we face labour shortages in critical sectors and the need for transition to a green economy."

