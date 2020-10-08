PortsToronto Receives Canadian Public Relations Society Gold Award of Excellence for Seabin Pilot Program

The CPRS National Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding achievement in a comprehensive public relations and communications project or program, with judging executed by expert panels of leading public relations and communications management practitioners from across the country. The awards were established in 1962 and are considered one of Canada's most prestigious public relations honours.

The launch of the Seabin Pilot Program, a first in Canada, aimed to reinforce PortsToronto's role as leaders in sustainability, reduce litter in Toronto's harbour and encourage behavioural changes amongst the public to reduce reliance on single-use plastics. PortsToronto sought to amplify this message by generating positive earned media coverage through national and local media outlets, gain traction through social media channels by connecting with other waterfront agencies and government leaders, as well as pique the interest of credible, future project collaborators for phase three of the program.

"PortsToronto is immensely proud of this important chapter in our sustainability journey. Pairing a modest budget and hard work, we were able to generate the attention the Seabin Pilot Program deserved and amplify our messaging to a wide audience, including the waterfront stakeholders with whom we hope to collaborate on a future expansion of the program," said Deborah Wilson, Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, PortsToronto. "We are thrilled to be recognized by the best in the industry for the resourcefulness and dedication of our communications team in executing this successful media relations campaign."

In November 2019, PortsToronto received the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) Living City Impact Award and the Boating Ontario Robert Eaton Environmental Award in November for implementing the Seabin Pilot Project.

To learn more about PortsToronto's Seabin Pilot Program, click here or visit www.portstoronto.com.

About the CPRS Awards of Excellence

The CPRS National Awards of Excellence recognize outstanding achievement in a comprehensive public relations and communications project or program, with judging executed by expert panels of leading public relations and communications management practitioners from across the country. The awards were established in 1962 and are considered one of Canada's most prestigious public relations honours.

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit https://www.cprs.ca/.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed 2.8 million passengers in 2018; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $12 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government. For more information, visit https://www.portstoronto.com.

SOURCE PortsToronto

For further information: Media Contact: Jessica Pellerin, Media Relations and Public Affairs Specialist, PortsToronto, Cell: (647) 298-0585, E-mail: [email protected]