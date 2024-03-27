The MV Wigeon and Captain Sergiy Kobylyashnyy won the race to be the first international ship to the Port of Toronto, bringing thousands of metric tonnes of sugar from Recife, Brazil, to Redpath Sugar

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - A sure sign of spring's arrival, the first international ship of the 2024 shipping season has arrived at the Port of Toronto. Early today, PortsToronto "crowned" Captain Sergiy Kobylyashnyy of the MV Wigeon with an antique top hat – first presented in the spring of 1861– at the annual Top Hat Ceremony. For the past 163 years, PortsToronto has celebrated the official opening of the commercial shipping season by crowning the captain of the first ocean-going vessel or "saltie" to arrive at the port.

Early today, PortsToronto President and CEO RJ Steenstra “crowned” Captain Sergiy Kobylyashnyy of the MV Wigeon with an antique top hat – first presented in the spring of 1861– at the annual Top Hat Ceremony. (CNW Group/PortsToronto) Ashley Black, Brand Manager, Redpath Sugar, RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto, Captain Sergiy Kobylyashnyy, Councillor Shelley Carroll, and Reverend Judith Alltree pose for a photo at the 163rd annual Top Hat Ceremony at the Port of Toronto. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

The Port of Toronto had another strong year in 2023, moving 2.3 million metric tonnes of bulk and general cargo products and welcoming a record 45 cruise ships and nearly 18,000 visitors to Toronto. The Port of Toronto's consecutive year of strong performance in marine imports and cruise ship activity highlights the important role the Port plays in Toronto's economy for tourism, trade and construction.

Overall, 189 cargo vessels visited the Port of Toronto in 2023, delivering a range of bulk, project and general cargo products totalling 2,311,616 million metric tonnes. In addition, 2023 was the second consecutive record year for the Port of Toronto's Cruise Ship Terminal business. The year 2024 will usher in another strong cruise ship season, with 36 ships expected to call between May and October, bringing nearly 18,000 passengers to Toronto to enjoy all the city has to offer.

Quote

"The Annual Top Hat Ceremony is a longstanding tradition at the Port of Toronto, marking the opening of a vital transportation gateway that provides Canadian and international businesses with a convenient, sustainable and cost-effective way to bring goods into the heart of the city. From the cement and steel used to supply Toronto's construction industry – one of the busiest in North America – to the sugar used for Canada's confection industry, the goods delivered through the Port of Toronto play an important role in our national supply chain and Toronto's economic infrastructure." said RJ Steenstra, President and Chief Executive Officer of PortsToronto. "PortsToronto was pleased to host the 163rd Top Hat ceremony today aboard the MV Wigeon to mark the opening of the 2024 shipping season and to welcome the first of many ships to visit our port this year."

Background

The Port of Toronto's first Harbour Master, Hugh Richardson, initiated the idea to entice ships to bring building materials into the harbour as early as possible each year, allowing Toronto – then a burgeoning city – to start its building season. The first ship was given $100 in a briefcase, and the top hat, which served as the "key to the city' for a 24-hour period enabling the captain and crew to eat and drink for free. The same top hat, now 163 years old, is used today, although measures are taken to protect and maintain it so it can be used for years to come.

Originally begun as a celebration of the first ship to enter the harbour each year, the annual tradition now celebrates the arrival of the first ocean-going ship of the season, also known as a "saltie." This year the first ship was the MV Wigeon which arrived in the Port of Toronto from Recife, Brazil, on March 24, carrying more than 20,800 metric tonnes of sugar for the Redpath Refinery. The trip from Brazil took approximately 30 days. The annual ceremony also celebrates the commencement of the 2024 shipping season.

About the Port of Toronto

Since 1793, the Port of Toronto has served as Toronto's gateway to the St. Lawrence Seaway and to marine Ports around the world. Serving primarily as a bulk cargo destination, the Port boasts a unique location minutes from Toronto's downtown and moves goods from countries as far away as Germany, South Korea, China, Brazil, Australia, South America and the United States. In addition to managing the movement of ships through the harbour, PortsToronto is the owner and operator of Marine Terminals 51, 52 and the Cruise Ship Terminal within the Port of Toronto.

The Port of Toronto is one of Canada's inland Ports and is situated on the northwest shore of Lake Ontario. Located minutes from Toronto's downtown core, the Port provides a seamless network of cost-effective intermodal links to road, rail and air transportation, serving as a unique and crucial piece of economic infrastructure. Marine cargo arriving and managed at the Port of Toronto generated $460 million in economic activity and 1,989 jobs in Ontario in 2022. Port also welcomes cruise ships and passengers from around the globe through the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Take a virtual tour of the Port of Toronto to learn about the important role the Port plays in Canada's transportation network as well as the environmental benefit of marine transportation.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

About Redpath Sugar

Redpath Sugar Ltd, who markets and sells sugar products in Canada under the Redpath brand, is a part of ASR Group, the world's largest refiner of cane sugar. Redpath Sugar has been headquartered in and operating on the waterfront in Toronto, Ontario for more than 60 years where it crafts quality sugar products for consumers, food service outlets and food manufacturers throughout Canada. The company also operates a dry blending and packaging plant in Belleville, Ontario. This location co-manufactures major retail brands and private label products, such as sweetened iced tea, hot chocolate, and other sugar containing products for Canadian and export markets. Redpath is proud to provide more than 275 jobs in Canada.

