"Robert Steven is passionate about social issues and brings an excellent appreciation for the richness and diversity of the peoples who live in Canada," said Lawson Hunter , Chair, Board of Directors, Portrait Gallery of Canada. "The Board was impressed by his demonstrated ability to rally community support for cultural projects from the ground up; his insight in current museum issues and practices; and his leadership experience. We look forward to working with him as we move forward with our vision to build a physical presence in the nation's capital."

Reporting to the Board of Directors, Robert Steven will play a highly visible role, representing and enhancing the positive reputation of the PGC with government officials, funding agencies, donors and the public. Steven will also be responsible for developing the PGC's vision and strategic and operational plans; building on the PGC's dynamic online exhibition and public programs; directing human resources and volunteers; managing financial resources; and advancing and tracking the progress and success of PGC initiatives.

"I am delighted and honoured by this opportunity to join with the exceptionally distinguished group of visionary leaders whose tireless work to create this important institution has brought the organisation so far in such a short time," said incoming executive director Robert Steven.

"To be part of the growth and development of such an ambitious new museum, dedicated to the individuals and identities found in this place we now call Canada—at this significant moment when the opportunities for mutual understanding, conciliation and systemic change are both greater and more urgent than ever before—is no less than a dream come true. It is the opportunity of a lifetime for anyone who believes in the impact that the experience of museums and of works of art can have on the lives of individuals and of communities," Steven added.

"On behalf of the Portrait Gallery of Canada's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Joanne Charette, who stepped out of retirement to assume the role of interim director while we were building our online presence," said Lawson Hunter. "The PGC benefited from Joanne's leadership experience with the Canadian Museum of Nature and the National Gallery of Canada, and we are grateful to her for her work ethic and commitment to our young not-for-profit corporation."

New PGC exhibition launches online this fall

The Portrait Gallery of Canada is thrilled to announce that Ann Thomas, former curator of the photographs collection of the National Gallery of Canada, is the guest curator of the PGC's fall exhibition Max Dean: Portrait of the Artist as Artist. This online exhibition will feature a series of still and moving images by Canadian artist Max Dean, a 2014 winner of the Governor General's Awards in Visual and Media Arts . On view from September 8, 2022 to March 8, 2023 at portraitcanada.ca . Free admission. Details to follow soon.

About Robert Steven

Robert Steven is a dedicated, forward-thinking and accomplished leader of arts and heritage institutions. He brings years of experience at the executive level, including six years as president and CEO of the Art Gallery of Burlington in Ontario and seven years as executive director and curator of the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie in Alberta. Robert Steven holds a Bachelor of Arts, Honours Fine Arts Studio, from the University of Waterloo, and a Master of Museum Studies from the University of Toronto. He also successfully completed the Museum Leadership Institute Program at the Getty Leadership Institute in Los Angeles, an intensive course for museum executives that addresses current trends and challenges in the museum field, leadership, strategy, organisational culture and change management. Robert Steven was named one of Alberta's 50 Most Influential People in 2013 by Alberta Venture Magazine. He was honoured with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 and served on the Government of Alberta's Premier's Council for Arts and Culture in 2009. As well, he currently serves as Vice President of Galeries Ontario/Ontario Galleries (formerly the Ontario Association of Art Galleries).

About the Portrait Gallery of Canada

The Portrait Gallery of Canada is a registered charitable organisation that relies on the private sector's donations to operate and flourish. Its leaders envision a future when the PGC will partner with the federal government to secure an inspiring physical space in the National Capital Region. As it works towards this ambitious goal, the PGC will continue to host online exhibitions of portraits of people, from across Canada and from all walks of life, to humanise the stories of Canada's past and present, and to spark conversations about Canada's future.

