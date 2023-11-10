TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching its daily, roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.

Porter Airlines has a well-earned reputation for providing exceptional service, and the addition of Fort Myers to its list of destinations is part of Porter's North American expansion plan.

Flights between Toronto Pearson and Fort Myers are operated by the state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The 132-seat, all-economy aircraft has a two-by-two configuration, which makes Porter the only carrier that can promise passengers no middle seats.

Porter is committed to providing an elevated economy experience for its passengers. Everyone receives free, fast WiFi to stream their preferred platforms and stay connected throughout the entire flight. A selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware are available for everyone onboard.

Extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or can be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Fort Myers is one of the new non-stop routes Porter introduced this year to serve the growing number of Canadians eager to travel south. Other routes in Florida include Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to Tampa (TPA), Orlando (MCO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami (MIA), and Ottawa (YOW) to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

"Canadians love Florida and they deserve to enjoy their travels the moment they get on the plane. With Porter, every passenger receives the same level of hospitality and elevated service - travellers will notice the difference when they fly with us. It's a pleasure to bring our elevated economy experience to southwest Florida."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"We want to extend Porter Airlines a warm welcome from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). Today, Porter inaugurates its first nonstop flight into Fort Myers from Toronto, Canada (YYZ), a popular destination for residents and visitors coming to Southwest Florida. This daily service will be a great new option for travelers to enjoy."

- Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority.

"Porter's new non-stop, daily service from Pearson to Fort Myers will offer 20,000 new departing seats this winter. We know the demand for travel to Florida is quite high, so having increased capacity and passenger choice is important to us."

- Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

