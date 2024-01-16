Expanding east-west connections between two top North American culture centres

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is celebrating the start of daily roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) today, fostering greater connectivity and cultural exchange between the two vibrant cities.

Operating aboard the state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, this route offers a 132-seat, all-economy configuration with a comfortable two-by-two layout, which means no middle seats for any passenger.

The E195-E2 is the most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft, at 65% quieter and up to 25% more fuel efficient than previous-generation technology. It has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120- to 150-seat aircraft, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today.

Complimentary beer, wine, and premium snacks, plus free, fast WiFi, are available for all passengers. All-inclusive PorterReserve fares offer priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails and fresh, healthy meals. These options are also available à la carte to passengers purchasing PorterClassic fares.

The recently-announced Alaska Airlines' partnership also allows passengers to take advantage of Porter's strong presence across Eastern Canada and provides more options to connect through LAX to 11 of Alaska's well-established U.S. West Coast links, including Portland, San Diego, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Quotes

"The level of service that Porter provides is something that no other airline offers for economy passengers on this route. Our focus on delivering an elevated economy experience allows passengers to receive celebrity treatment before immersing themselves in the rich cultural scenes of Toronto and Los Angeles."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"The new direct daily Porter route linking Los Angeles and Toronto will support new business partnerships and help deepen the already extensive people-to-people connections between Canada and Southern California. We are excited to welcome Porter Airlines to Southern California."

- Zaib Shaikh, Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles

"We are excited to welcome Porter Airlines and its efficient Embraer E195-E2 jet to Los Angeles International Airport. This new flight and partnership will not only strengthen the existing ties between greater Toronto and Southern California but will provide travelers with another option to experience each region's renowned business and tourism offerings."

- Michael R. Christensen, Chief Operations and Maintenance Officer, Los Angeles World Airports

"Los Angeles was the fourth busiest transborder destination out of Toronto Pearson in 2023. We see that demand for travel between the two cities remains high, which makes Porter's entry on the route exciting for the airport and for passengers."

- Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Customer Experience and Airline Relations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

