Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Tampa starting as of November

Seven routes combined connecting with Toronto Pearson and Ottawa

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching daily service to the U.S. with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, covering Florida with five destinations. Passengers will travel in a style unlike any carrier serving this market, with Porter's elevated economy experience. Service includes Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), and Tampa (TPA); as well as Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and Orlando (MCO). All routes begin with one daily, roundtrip flight.

Porter launching daily service to five Florida destinations this fall (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Canadians represent the largest group of international travellers to Florida, and now they can choose to fly with the only airline that emphasizes style, care and charm in every aspect of the flight experience. From the moment passengers step on the plane, they are met with genuine hospitality and an elevated onboard service. Free, fast WiFi, a selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware is standard for all passengers. Priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

The flight schedule and respective start dates are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Flights begin Toronto Pearson - Tampa Tampa - Toronto Pearson 4:30 p.m. 9:05 a.m. 7:32 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Nov. 1, 2023 Nov 2, 2023 Toronto Pearson - Fort Myers Fort Myers - Toronto Pearson 4:45 p.m. 9:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2023 Nov 11, 2023 Toronto Pearson - Orlando Orlando - Toronto Pearson 12:00 p.m. 8:00 a.m. 2:58 p.m. 10:48 a.m. Nov. 21, 2023 Nov. 22, 2023 Orlando - Ottawa Ottawa - Orlando 4:00 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 7:02 p.m. 8:59 p.m. Nov. 21, 2023 Toronto Pearson - Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale - Toronto Pearson 12:15 p.m. 8:40 a.m. 3:34 p.m. 11:55 a.m. Nov. 30, 2023 Dec. 1, 2023 Ottawa - Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale - Ottawa 4:45 p.m. 4:30 p.m. 8:32 p.m. 7:49 p.m. Nov. 30, 2023 Toronto Pearson - Miami Miami - Toronto Pearson 3:40 p.m. 8:40 a.m. 7:05 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Dec. 12, 2023 Dec. 13, 2023

All times are local

The new routes are Porter's first to the U.S. using its state-of-the-art 132-seat, all-economy Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The two-by-two configuration provides a more comfortable passenger experience and means that Porter is the only airline with no middle seats on every flight.

Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"Canadians are used to flying to Florida, but not like this. Porter's all-economy onboard service is unmatched by any other carrier in North America. Whether that's free WiFi, no middle seats, free beer and wine alongside premium snacks, or fresh, healthy food, Porter is challenging the industry's definition of economy air travel. We believe that time onboard our aircraft is just as important as at the destination."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"We are excited to welcome Porter Airlines to Florida. Our Canadian visitors will be able to take advantage of these direct flights to 5 different destinations throughout the state and experience our beautiful beaches, miles of nature trails and endless opportunities for fun in the sun."

- Dana Young, president and CEO, VISIT FLORIDA

"At Broward County's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), we're pleased to welcome Porter Airlines to our portfolio of international carriers with new flights to Ottawa and Toronto. South Florida is a popular destination for Canadian tourists and visiting snowbirds, and we're confident FLL patrons will enjoy this new service."

- Mark E. Gale, CEO/director of aviation

"We are very pleased that Porter Airlines will be starting service at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) this November. This will be a great new daily option for passengers in Southwest Florida to enjoy nonstop service to Toronto, Canada."

- Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority

"We are excited to welcome Porter Airlines for the first time ever at Miami International Airport and open our arms to more Canadian visitors to Miami-Dade County. At 603,000 passengers in 2022, Canada was already MIA's 10th-busiest international market last year, and travel between Canada and MIA is up a whopping 44% so far this year. I look forward to seeing Porter Airlines' daily service from Toronto strengthen that thriving connection between Canada and Miami-Dade County even more."

- Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

"Orlando International Airport is pleased to welcome Porter Airlines as it opens more markets to one of our largest international destinations, Canada. Additional service to Toronto and Ottawa only helps to strengthen the bonds between these vibrant and exciting destinations."

- Kevin Thibault, CEO, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

"We're excited to welcome Porter Airlines to Tampa International Airport with this new nonstop route to Toronto, as part of Porter's jet service launch to the United States. Canadians love the Tampa Bay region and everything it has to offer, and we know this will be a popular new option for both business and leisure travelers."

- Joe Lopano, CEO, Tampa International Airport

"Fort Lauderdale and Orlando are popular Florida destinations for Ottawa-Gatineau passengers. Whether you're snowbirds escaping the winter, or a family heading to one of Florida's many attractions like Magic Kingdom, Porter's new non-stop service will make getting to the sun and sand more comfortable this winter."

- Mark Laroche, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

"We are thrilled to be a part of Porter's expansion into the U.S. market from Toronto Pearson with these five new routes, showcasing our unwavering dedication to providing travellers with greater options. With last winter's soaring demand for travel only expected to continue, these new routes to five Florida airports will deliver passengers added choices to these exciting destinations."

- Janik Reigate, director, strategic customer relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

