TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

The new route begins with one daily roundtrip flight operated on the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The aircraft is a two-by-two configuration, meaning there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

The Edmonton-Ottawa route offers a variety of connections to the east coast via Ottawa, including Newark and Boston. Porter also operates multiple non-stop daily flights between Edmonton and Toronto-Pearson.

"We're continuing to expand our Western Canada network and this new route connects travellers with many of our well-established Eastern Canada destinations," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "With our elevated approach to service, passengers enjoy every step of their journey when they fly with Porter."

All passengers experience Porter's genuine hospitality and elevated onboard service, including free, fast WiFi, a selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware. Priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

"As Porter's new flight between these two dynamic Canadian cities takes off, we look forward to facilitating seamless journeys, fostering business, tourism, and government connections, and enabling memorable experiences for travellers. Together with Porter Airlines, we are soaring to new heights, connecting people and creating opportunities for travel and growth," said Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

"Porter Airlines' commitment to high service standards, coupled with their fleet of right-sized jets, forms the ideal synergy to ensure year-round connectivity between Ottawa and Edmonton," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

Porter operates 11 non-stop routes out of Ottawa. This route complements Porter's existing presence from Ottawa to Western Canada, including nonstop service from Ottawa and Vancouver and additional connecting options via Toronto-Pearson to Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

