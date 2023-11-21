Porter inaugurates two more new Florida routes with start of Orlando service

Toronto Pearson and Ottawa passengers now connected to Central Florida

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is taking to the skies for two new routes to Orlando International Airport (MCO) today, with flights departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Ottawa International Airport (YOW).

The start of service to Orlando marks the third new Florida destination that Porter has touched down since the start of November, following Tampa and Fort Myers.

Flying aboard the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, Porter brings its genuine hospitality and elevated onboard service to a new market with free, fast WiFi, a selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware.

Priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive Porter Reserve fares, or available à la carte with Porter Classic fares.

"Canadians are the most frequent international visitors to Florida, and Porter is proud to take off on two more routes into the Sunshine State," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Porter Airlines. "With Porter's unrivaled level of comfort for economy travellers, our passengers can look forward to enjoying the journey and the destination."

"Ottawa-Gatineau residents have proven that they are very keen to travel to sunny Florida," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority. "We are pleased to offer passengers an elevated experience on Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft nonstop from YOW. Our partnership with Porter grows stronger with every new destination added."

"With Porter's new service, Orlando International can offer passengers even more choices to visit Orlando's popular theme parks and fascinating destinations like Toronto and Ottawa," said Kevin J. Thibault, CEO, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "We are glad to have Porter join our airline family and look forward to many journeys ahead."

"We're pleased to see the launch of Porter's service to Orlando and their continued commitment to growing their network from Toronto Pearson," said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "Orlando will be Pearson's second largest transborder market this winter and with heightened demand to Florida Porter's daily service will add 8% more seats between the two markets."

"Porter's direct flight service to Orlando provides a new option for travellers to more easily get to the theme park capital of the world," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando. "The timing is ideal, ahead of winter travel, giving Canadians the opportunity to soak up the sunshine this winter and beyond."

The new routes give passengers from Florida the opportunity to travel onwards to Western Canada destinations, with connections available to cities including Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Porter Airlines, [email protected]