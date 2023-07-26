TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is inaugurating service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) today. The route marks Porter's first Western Canada destination from Ottawa.

The new route begins with one daily roundtrip flight operated with Porter's state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. It offers a variety of connections to Eastern Canada via Ottawa.

Porter inaugurates its first Western Canada route between Ottawa and Vancouver (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

"The Ottawa-Vancouver route is an important part of our expansion as we build a coast-to-coast network that offers travellers our unique approach to economy air travel," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Travellers can connect through our well-established Eastern Canada network and enjoy Porter's elevated economy experience each step of the way."

All passengers will experience Porter's genuine hospitality and elevated onboard service, including free, fast WiFi, a selection of premium snacks and free beer and wine served in real glassware. Priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

"We are excited to see Porter Airlines' growth continuing with this service from YVR to YOW as part of its service to Vancouver," said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development at Vancouver Airport Authority. "This new route to Ottawa provides an additional option and flexibility for passengers looking to access Ottawa and beyond into eastern Canada."

"West coast! We are thrilled that non-stop service to Vancouver is now a reality and know that Ottawa-Gatineau travellers are too. Porter's growth at YOW is exceptional; by the end of this summer, they will be offering non-stop flights to 11 destinations, spanning Western Canada, the U.S. and the Atlantic," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority. "The airline's commitment to establishing Ottawa as its jet maintenance base, which is currently in construction, is a testament to YOW's importance as a key hub for coast-to-coast connectivity."

Alongside the previously-announced Ottawa-Edmonton service beginning in September, Porter operates 11 non-stop routes out of Ottawa. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]