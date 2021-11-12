Porter also has options for an additional five Embraer E195-E2 aircraft with Azorra.

The 19 aircraft will be delivered as new to Porter in 2022 and 2023, as part of a previously-announced confirmed order for 30 E195-E2s, plus 50 purchase rights.

"Finalizing leasing agreements with three high-quality partners in Azorra, Falko and Elevate demonstrates confidence in Porter's plan to grow its network throughout North America using the exceptional E2 aircraft," said Jeffrey Brown, executive vice president and CFO, Porter. "We are establishing foundational relationships with these experienced lessors and look forward to working together over the long term."

As the North American E2 launch customer, Porter intends to operate the E2s to popular destinations from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto Pearson International Airport. The introduction of specific routes will be determined in advance of aircraft deliveries.

Seabury Securities LLC acted as advisor and placement agent to Porter for these transactions, with Parr Brown Gee & Loveless acting as Porter's lead legal counsel.

