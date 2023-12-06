TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching non-stop service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG). Flights between the two cities commence on May 16, 2024, with one daily roundtrip flight.

The introduction of this route reinforces Porter's commitment to Canada's Capital Region, offering travellers seamless connectivity between Manitoba and Porter's extensive network out of Ottawa.

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $525. The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Ottawa - Winnipeg Winnipeg - Ottawa 9:00 a.m. 11:40 a.m. 10:47 a.m. 3:12 p.m.

All times are local

Flights between YOW and YWG will be served by Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Configured in a two-by-two seating arrangement, there are no middle seats onboard. Passengers on this route will also enjoy Porter's renowned hospitality, with complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, Canadian premium snacks, and fast, free WiFi for everyone.

The service will connect with Boston, Charlottetown, Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton, New York, Thunder Bay, Toronto-Pearson, Toronto-City and St John's through Ottawa.

Extra legroom seats, premium cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or can be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

"Our presence in Ottawa continues to grow with this latest Winnipeg route. Passengers will travel in style as they immerse themselves in Porter's elevated economy experience, which is unmatched anywhere else in the industry."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"Consistent connectivity between Winnipeg and Ottawa-Gatineau is paramount for both business and leisure travellers. Porter's appropriately sized jets, coupled with its robust presence in the National Capital Region, create an optimal environment for success on this key route."

- Mark Laroche, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

"This new service will provide everyone who lives and works in Manitoba with greater access to the endless opportunities awaiting them in the nation's capital, reinforcing our commitment to working with our partners to enhance connectivity and offer more choice. We're excited to see Porter Airlines grow their presence in our community, just a few months after we welcomed them to YWG, as it's a true testament to the strength of our relationship."

- Nick Hays, President and CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority

