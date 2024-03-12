Porter connects Montréal to sunny California with two non-stop routes

Eastern Canada connecting with Los Angeles and San Francisco

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is adding seasonal roundtrip flights on two new non-stop routes between Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

The new YUL-LAX route begins June 27, with four-times weekly service. YUL-SFO begins on June 28, with three-times weekly service. The program ends on October 26. The new routes provide another way to travel between Porter's extensive Eastern Canada network and the U.S. west coast.

Service features on these routes include complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine served in glassware, and free, fast WiFi for all passengers. Fresh, healthy meals are also provided on an all-inclusive basis with PorterReserve fares or may be purchased à la carte for passengers travelling in PorterClassic.

The new flights are operated with the state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The two-by-two configuration means there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

The E2 is the most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft, at 65% quieter and up to 25% more fuel efficient than previous-generation technology. It has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120- to 150-seat aircraft, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Service begins Departure Arrival YUL-LAX (Mon., Wed., Thurs., Sat.) June 27 7:40 p.m. 10:36 p.m. LAX-YUL (Tues., Thurs., Fri., Sun.) June 28 6:15 a.m. 2:40 p.m. YUL-SFO (Tues., Fri., Sun.) June 28 8:00 p.m. 11:12 p.m. SFO-YUL (Mon., Wed., Sat.) June 29 6:15 a.m. 2:40 p.m.

The scheduled service will connect via YUL to Halifax, Toronto-Pearson and Toronto-City, complementing existing daily non-stop service between Toronto-Pearson and both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Porter's codeshare partnership with Air Transat facilitates convenient connections from YUL throughout Europe, to destinations like Paris, London, Rome and Marseille. Passengers have more choice and an improved experience when moving between the carriers.

Those flying into Los Angeles and San Francisco connect into Porter's partner Alaska Airlines and its well-established U.S. West Coast network, providing access to markets such as Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Phoenix.

Montréal is the second-largest city in Canada and one of the top urban destinations in North America with its rich history and character. Travellers can wander the cobbled streets as they explore all of the fashion, food and festivities that Montréal has to offer. For outdoor lovers and creative souls, the Golden State provides endless beaches, vibrant neighbourhoods, and countless attractions for all types of travellers.

"Passengers can now more easily travel across the continent in style with Porter's unmatched elevated economy experience. These Montréal routes connect to destinations across the globe with Porter's strategic partnerships, providing more options that travellers crave."

- Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted with the addition of these two routes to destinations popular with Montréal travellers. Whether for leisure or business, as a final destination or a connecting city, Los Angeles and San Francisco offer a wide range of possibilities, and these connections once again confirm YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport's positioning as a truly international hub. We thank Porter for diversifying its air services from our airport and offering passengers additional options. Our entire community benefits!"

- Mark Ruel, Director, Air Service Development, ADM Aéroports de Montréal

"We are excited to welcome Porter Airlines' new service from SFO to Montréal this summer. Porter offers San Francisco Bay Area travellers an exciting new way to Canada that reflects our own commitment to creating an exceptional air travel experience. We thank Porter for their continued support of SFO and are confident this new service will be a success."

- Ivar C. Satero, airport director, San Francisco International Airport

"LAX looks forward to Porter Airlines' new seasonal service to Montreal. We are excited to see Porter expand their network with a new route to Los Angeles, connecting two world-class cities and destinations beyond. Passengers will now have more options to travel between Southern California and Eastern Canada and can do so more sustainably on next-generation aircraft."

- Michael Christensen, Chief Operations and Maintenance Officer, Los Angeles World Airports.

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

