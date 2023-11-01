U.S. debut of the Embraer E195-E2

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching daily, roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Tampa (TPA). This is the first U.S. route operated by any airline with the state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2.

Porter is the North American launch customer for Embraer's newest family of E2 jets. The 132-seat, all-economy aircraft has a two-by-two configuration, which means no middle seat on any Porter flight. The E2 is the most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft family, measured by sound and CO2 emissions. It is certified to the strictest international standard for aircraft noise, at 65% quieter than previous generation types.

Porter's industry-leading economy passenger experience is unlike any other carrier in the market. Free, fast WiFi, a selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware is standard for all passengers. Priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or for purchase à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

The flight schedule and respective start dates are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Flights begin Toronto Pearson - Tampa Tampa - Toronto Pearson 4:30 p.m. 9:05 a.m. 7:32 p.m. 12:00 p.m. Nov. 1, 2023 Nov 2, 2023

Tampa is the first of five destinations and seven routes that Porter is starting across Florida this fall. Service includes Toronto Pearson to Tampa, Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and Miami (MIA); as well as Ottawa International Airport (YOW) to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.

"Canadians represent the largest group of international travellers to Florida, and now they can choose to fly with the only airline that emphasizes style, care and charm in every aspect of the flight experience. With Porter, your vacation begins as soon as you step inside the aircraft."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"Tampa International Airport is proud to be the first U.S. airport to welcome Porter Airlines as it launches new nonstop service to and from Toronto. The elevated economy experience Porter offers is sure to be a hit with our Canadian travelers, who love to visit Tampa Bay and enjoy everything the region has to offer. We also look forward to introducing Porter's outstanding product to our local Tampa Bay travelers for their journeys to Canada."

- Joe Lopano, CEO, Tampa International Airport

"This winter, Tampa will be Toronto Pearson's 10th-largest transborder route by seat capacity. Tampa will be Porter's 10th destination and first transborder destination from Toronto Pearson. We look forward to their upcoming service further deepening connectivity between Toronto Pearson and Florida."

- Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Customer Experience & Airline Relations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

"Renowned for premium levels of service and comfort, Porter's choice of aircraft plays a central role in delivering on that promise for its guests. With 50 E195-E2 on order, Embraer is thrilled the E195-E2 is Porter's aircraft of choice to deliver on their mission to elevate the flying experience; the quietest and most efficient single aisle aircraft available today, with no passengers having to endure a middle seat!"

- Martyn Holmes, CCO, Embraer Commercial Aviation

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

