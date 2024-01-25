Bay Area the second California destination launched by Porter this year

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines has today launched daily, roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Passengers travelling between Toronto and the Bay Area will begin their trip enjoying Porter's famous style, care, and charm.

Porter's elevated economy experience includes complimentary beer, wine, and premium snacks for all passengers. The brand new, 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 operating the route has a two-by-two configuration, which means there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

All passengers also enjoy free, fast inflight Wi-Fi to stay connected, catch up on work, or stream their favourite content. All-inclusive PorterReserve fares offer priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails and fresh, healthy meals - all of which are also available à la carte to PorterClassic passengers.





The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Flights begin Toronto Pearson - San Francisco San Francisco - Toronto Pearson 10:30 a.m. 2:50 p.m. 1:22 p.m. 10:46 p.m. Jan. 25, 2024

Through the recently announced partnership with Alaska Airlines, passengers can take advantage of Porter's strong Eastern Canada network, and connect through San Francisco to Alaska's well established U.S. West Coast network and 18 destinations such as Portland, San Diego and Seattle.

The new route follows the launch of daily, roundtrip service between Toronto and Los Angeles earlier this month.

Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"San Francisco is a major hub for travellers, who can now choose Porter's unmatched all-economy onboard service when travelling between California and Eastern Canada, and connecting to destinations around the world. Adding San Francisco to our network is the latest step in our growth across North America, which is continuing throughout 2024."

- Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines.

"We are thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines to SFO. This service offers San Francisco Bay Area travelers an exciting new way to Canada that perfectly complements our commitment to an exceptional air travel experience. We thank Porter for making SFO part of their expansion in the United States, and are confident this new service will be a success."

- Ivar C. Satero, airport director, San Francisco International Airport.

"San Francisco is our sixth largest transborder market and was one of the highest growth destinations out of Toronto Pearson in 2023. Porter's entry on the route will allow more passengers to fly directly between Toronto and San Francisco, providing them with a simplified travel experience."

- Kurush Minocher, executive director, customer experience and airline relations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

